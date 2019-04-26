Plans to extend caravan park near Holywell look set for approval despite objections

Plans to extend a caravan park near Holywell look set to be approved despite concerns about the scale of the development.

The owners of The Ridings Caravan and Camping Park in Babell applied to Flintshire Council for an extra three touring caravan pitches, five chalets and a replacement toilet and shower block in December.

They said the proposals would help to boost the local economy.

However, objections have been raised by a number of people ahead of the scheme being considered by the authority’s planning committee, including members of Ysceifiog Community Council.

The plans will be considered at a meeting next week, ahead of which 19 letters of objection have also been submitted.

In their submissions, community councillors said they felt it would have a negative impact on the surrounding countryside and the road network.

They said: “The existing entranceway provides very poor visibility for traffic entering or exiting the site.

“The highway adjacent to the site has no pedestrian footways and increased traffic volumes and movements will need to be catered for in a safe manor by improvements to the highway.

“The community council considers the application to be over development of the current site having significant impact on the open countryside and adjacent dwellings, and does not conform to the planning authority policy for this type of development.”

The current owners purchased the site in early 2017.

A planning statement prepared on behalf of owner Bryn Parry said the development would provide ‘high quality’ accommodation for visitors to the area.

Consultants also said the changes would help to sustain the family business and rural economy.

The scheme has now received the backing of the council’s planning department.

In a report, chief planning officer Andrew Farrow acknowledged the boost the touring site would provide to the economy.

He said: “This is a new element to The Ridings, which is considered to be a reasonable means of offering alternative holiday accommodation aimed at the visitor.

“It would appear that the proposed overall site has the capacity to comfortably accommodate the proposed number of pitches/holiday accommodation in accordance with regulatory standards.

“I am equally mindful that the tourism sector is extremely important to the economy in Flintshire, especially in the northern parts of the county.

“With reference to the planning history, the principle of the site providing tourist accommodation has been established.

“Therefore the introduction of additional caravan pitches and other means of tourist accommodation would both contribute to the growth of the existing business and the wider economy.”

The proposals will be considered by committee members at a meeting at County Hall in Mold on Wednesday, 1 May.

By Liam Randall – Local Democracy Reporter (more here).