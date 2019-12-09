News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Plans submitted to turn garage in Holywell town centre into five apartments

Published: Monday, Dec 9th, 2019
Plans have been entered to turn a garage and storage space in Holywell town centre into five new apartments.

The buildings are at the back of a chip shop on the High Street and within a conservation area.

The proposals would include a ground floor apartment with four further residential units on the first and second floors.

Planning agents acting on behalf of the owners said the properties were currently “unattractive” and the application would help to meet the demand for housing in the area.

In documents submitted to Flintshire Council, representatives from Union Architecture said: “There is a recognised housing need for suitable single person living accommodation in the area.

“The intention will be to provide purpose built living accommodation to modern living standards that addresses this need which reduces the community’s reliance on unsuitable or temporary accommodation.

“The town centre location is important allowing residents convenient access to local services, public transport and employment to enhance social and economic independence.

“Consultation with the local authority has resulted in a design that replaces an unattractive store building with a new property that compliments the appearance of the town centre conservation area.”

Comments are currently being invited on the plans via the local authority’s website.

The council is aiming to decide on the proposals by mid-January.

Liam Randall – Local Democracy Reporter (more here).

