Plans put forward for extension to Hope cemetery with burial spaces running low

Published: Monday, Nov 11th, 2019
Plans have been put forward to extend a cemetery in Flintshire with burial spaces running low.

It was recently revealed there were only seven plots left available at Bryn y Grog in Hope, which is expected to reach capacity within the next year.

A planning application has now been entered by Flintshire Council to expand the cemetery onto land next door.

The cost of the work has been estimated at £225,000 and is expected to allow the use of the site to continue for a further 20 years.

The news has been welcomed by Hope councillor Gladys Healey, who said it would allow families to bury their loved ones close to home.

She said: “My view is that we do need to expand the cemetery because of the size of the population.

“There’s quite a lot of people who go in for burial and there isn’t much space.

“I’m going to be buried myself and I want to be buried somewhere my kids can come and visit.

“I also want to see that there’s good drainage if they’re expanding it down the hill.”

It is anticipated that the proposed extension in Hope could generate approximately £375,000 in burial fees to offset the costs.

In a report presented to councillors last month, both Buckley Cemtery and Hawarden’s No. 2 Cemetery were also identified as being in need of expansion.

Extra land has already been identified next to the existing site Hawarden, but officers have been forced to search for alternatives in Buckley with no space available nearby.

In the report, Steve Jones, the council’s chief officer for streetscene and transportation, said it was important additional burial plots were created in all three communities.

He said: “Currently the major challenge and risk facing the service is the availability of future burial space, particularly at Hope (Bryn y Grog) and Hawarden (No 2) Cemeteries in the short term and beyond that at Buckley Cemetery.

“Without action being taken to address these shortages, local residents will no longer be able to be buried in their local cemetery with other family members and loved ones.

“Of particular concern is the cemetery at Hope with only one year and Hawarden with four years capacity.”

Comments are currently being invited on the plans to extend Hope’s cemetery via the authority’s website.

Planners are aiming to make a decision on the application by mid-December.

By Liam Randall – Local Democracy Reporter (more here).

