Plans for up to 150 new homes in Buckley will help to plug shortage of affordable housing, says social landlord

Plans to create up to 150 new homes in a town in Flintshire will help to plug a shortfall in affordable accommodation in the area, according to a social housing provider.

Clwyd Alyn Housing wants to redevelop an area of farmland off Well Street in Buckley.

The 5.3 hectare site is currently owned by the Welsh Government and the proposals would see around 40 per cent of the homes offered at either at a low rental rate or purchase price.

It follows an assessment being carried out for Flintshire, which highlighted a shortfall of 238 affordable houses per year in the county.





In a draft planning statement, consultants acting on Clwyd Alyn’s behalf said the scheme would help to address the situation.

Representatives from PLP Planning said: “ClwydAlyn Housing are working in partnership with Welsh Government to deliver this allocated housing site.

“The site is publicly owned and contributes to the wider ambition set out by the minister to ensure public land is used constructively to increase housing supply including affordable homes.

“There is a move to ensuring that new development provides and mixed and sustainable community.

“A key aspiration for this development is that all the housing on the site, affordable or private market sale, is at least Welsh Government Design Quality Requirement size compliant assisting in the move in Wales to raise housing size standards of the private sector building.

“There is a requirement to deliver 40 per cent affordable housing within the scheme.”

Flintshire Council’s current Unitary Development Plan sets out a requirement for 30 per cent affordable housing where there is a local need.

Planners pointed out the proposals would deliver ten per cent above that target.

They said: “Clwyd Alyn propose to deliver the 40 per cent affordable housing provision through the neutral tenure method.

“Neutral tenure means that the tenure of the units will depend on the occupants’ financial circumstances and can therefore vary between social rented and intermediate housing over time (affordable rent / low cost homeownership).”

A consultation is being carried out ahead of the submission of a formal planning application.

The social landlord has also asked for a scoping opinion from the local authority, to see whether an environmental impact assessment is required as part of the development.

It is expected that the full proposals will be submitted at a later date.

The draft documents can be accessed by visiting: https://www.plplanning.co.uk/wellstreet

Liam Randall – Local Democracy Reporter (more here).