Plans for two Flintshire primary schools to work together as part of federation

Published: Friday, May 10th, 2019
Plans have been revealed for two Flintshire primary schools to work together as part of a federation arrangement.

An agreement has been reached between the governors of Lixwm Community Primary (CP) School and Ysgol Y Esgob Voluntary Aided School in Caerwys to set up a shared body.

They will be tasked with making decisions in the best interests of the two schools, along with their staff and pupils.

It follows similar proposals to amalgamate the Lixwm-based school with Brynford CP School falling through following a backlash.

At the time, governors were warned by Flintshire Council that maintaining the status quo would not be sustainable.

A consultation is now set to be held on plans for Lixwm CP to become a voluntary aided school, which is required because of rules preventing faith or trust based schools federating with community schools.

In a report, Claire Homard, the local authority’s chief officer for education, said the move would unlock extra funding.

She said: “In June 2018, cabinet determined not to proceed with the proposed amalgamation of Lixwm CP school and Brynford CP school.

“Since then, the governors of Lixwm CP have investigated possible sustainable solutions to maintain their school in the community with other schools, the diocesan authority and officers from the Council.

“This work has resulted in an agreement between the governors of Ysgol Esgob, Caerwys VA school and Lixwm CP to consult formally with their communities on a proposed federation arrangement between the two schools.

“To enable consultation on federation, there would be a requirement to consult on a proposed change in designation of Liwxm primary school from a county primary to a voluntary aided school.

“The proposed change of designation of Lixwm CP school to a VA school would result in the school being eligible for consideration of funding through the Diocesan Authorities Capital Repairs and Maintenance Programme (CRAMP).”

She added that extra Welsh Government funding would also become available to the school.

Members of Flintshire’s ruling Labour administration will be asked to approve the consultation process on the change of Lixwm CP’s status at a meeting next week.

Members of the public would then be asked for their views during September and October.

The anticipated date for the new voluntary aided school to open in Lixwm is August 2020 with a federation between the two schools to take place in the following months.

By Liam Randall – Local Democracy Reporter (more here).

