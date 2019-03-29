Plans for new park and ride to ease congestion on Deeside Industrial Park backed for approval

Plans for a new park and ride facility to ease congestion on Deeside Industrial Park have been backed for approval.

Flintshire Council wants to build the facility, which would have 275 parking spaces, on land off Shotwick Road in Sealand.

It would see regular shuttle bus services travelling to and from the three zones of the industrial estate to encourage commuters to use public transport.

Planning officials have now recommended that the proposals should be given the green light as politicians prepare to run the rule over the application.

In a report, Andrew Farrow, the authority’s chief planning officer said a new bus lane would also be created to connect Zones 1 and 2 of the industrial park.

He said: “The use of the proposed site for a park and ride facility would help to alleviate the current parking problems experienced in the locality, reducing the pressures on the existing infrastructure that negotiates through the adjacent Deeside Industrial Park and wider area.

“The proposed development would contribute to the local authority’s wider transport strategy, which seeks to reduce the reliance on the private car and supports the change to more sustainable modes of transport.

“Whilst located within the green barrier, the principle of development in this location is considered to meet the aims of the updated guidance set out in Planning Policy Wales 10.

“The development is therefore considered to be acceptable.

“Additionally it is not considered the proposed facility would have any undue impact upon the existing character and appearance of the site, the surrounding industrial park, the wider green barrier designation, or upon the amenities and operation of the nearest properties.”

The scheme was originally announced by the Welsh Government’s Minister for Economy and Transport, Ken Skates, in April 2018.

It forms part of £1.8m worth of public transport improvements in Deeside as part of preparations for the North East Wales Metro.

He said the money would help to buy the site for the park-and-ride service, which was formerly disused highways land, and improve Deeside shuttle and other local bus services.

Three letters of objection have been received regarding the park and ride scheme, which included concerns about the potential for increased congestion at Drome Roundabout and Green Lane West.

However, it has been backed for approval subject to a number of conditions, including details of bus shelters and bike facilities being provided.

The plans will be considered by Flintshire Council’s planning committee on Wednesday, 3 April.

By Liam Randall – Local Democracy Reporter (more here).