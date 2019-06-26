Plans for large new Co-op store in Penyffordd approved despite road safety worries

Plans for a large new Co-op store in Penyffordd have been given the green light despite reservations about the impact on road safety.

Community leaders said most residents in the village were supportive of having the new 4,000 square foot convenience store, which will be built next to the Millstone Inn.

However, speaking at a planning committee meeting today, they added that many also held worries about how it would affect traffic on Hawarden Road.

In response, council officers made a commitment to meet with the community to address their concerns.

After being provided with reassurances, councillors at County Hall in Mold unanimously decided to approve the proposals.

At the start of the meeting, Penyffordd community councillor Alan Wight highlighted the conflicting views shared by villagers.

He said: “On the whole the community want the Co-op, just not in this location, but we don’t get to choose

The heart of the concern here is road safety.

We are concentrating a large playgroud, school bus stop, houses, community centre, scout hut, community garden, two football pitches, a pub, two road junctions and now a shop on a very short stretch of road.

At peak times it gets very busy with fast moving traffic, HGVs and dozens of children waiting for school buses crossing the road.

We are requesting approval of this proposal, but we’re also asking the council on record for a commitment beyond planning conditions to work with us to make this stretch of road safe before the shop opens and before an accident proves the need.”

In response to the concerns raised, highways managers said they would meet with local councillors to discuss the issues raised.

They added that measures would be taken to ensure the safety of children and parents travelling to the newly built Ysgol Penyffordd.

Cllr Chris Bithell, cabinet member for planning and public protection, said it would help to cater for the influx of residents in the village caused by recent housing developments.

The Labour politician said: “One of the principle reasons that local objectors have made to developments is because of the lack of facilities and services within the villages.

This will address one of those in as much as there’s only one particular shop in the village at the moment and this will add to that.

There will be a greater choice and competition as a consequence.

I hear what the local member says about improvements being needed, but that will have to feature as part of the highways programme.”

By Liam Randall – Local Democracy Reporter (more here).