Phillips recalls baby monitor over fire risk

Published: Tuesday, Jan 14th, 2020
Philips is recalling and replacing its Avent digital video baby monitors due to a risk of fire. 

The company has found that the battery could overheat while the monitor is plugged in, meaning it is potentially at risk of catching fire in some cases.

Philips has said:

“As a precaution, Philips is voluntarily recalling and replacing all seven Digital Video Baby monitor models in the SCD620 series, produced between January 2016 and March 2018.”

The products that might be affected are:

SCD620/79

SCD620/78

SCD620/93

SCD620/52

SCD620/26

SCD620/05

SCD620/01

How do I know if my baby monitor is affected?To confirm if your baby monitor is affected, please follow these two steps:

1. Identify the Product Type Number SCD620 on the product. This can be found printed on the bottom of the parent unit of the baby monitor.

Philips Avent Baby Video Monitor SCD620 product type number

 

2. Identify the Serial Number on the product. The serial number starts with TM followed by a number and letter. The serial number can be found on a sticker printed on the bottom of parent unit.

 Affected devices are, serial numbers that start with the following 4 digits:
 

  • TM5AYYWWXXXXXX
  • TM5BYYWWXXXXXX
  • TM5CYYWWXXXXXX
Philips Avent Baby Video Monitor SCD620 serial number

 

If your product is affected, click here

If your product is not affected, you do not need to take any further action. We want to reassure you that the product you have at hand is safe to use and is not impacted by the recall.
 

