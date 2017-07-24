A petition launched on Saturday against plans for an ‘Iron Ring’ sculpture costing £395,000 at Flint Castle has gained over 1200 signatures in the first 24 hours.
Plans were unveiled on Friday by Ken Skates AM, Economy and Infrastructure Cabinet Secretary for a 23 feet high, 98 feet wide rusted ring sculpture which, according to the Welsh Government symbolises a giant crown representing “the relationship between the medieval monarchies of Europe and the castles they built.”
Begun in 1277 Flint Castle was the first of a series of castles which formed a chain of fortresses known as Edward I’s “Iron Ring.” they were built as part of the King’s campaign to conquer Wales, he later moved on to construct the castles of Beaumaris, Conwy, Caernarfon and Harlech.
The petition slams the plans calling them “extremely disrespectful to the people of Wales” it says;
‘We the undersigned oppose the building of the Iron Ring outside of Flint Castle as we are well aware of the historical significance of Edward I and his so called Iron Ring as a use to subjugate and oppress our people.
We find this extremely disrespectful to the people of Wales and our ancestors who have battled oppression, subjugation and injustice for hundreds of years.’
We ask that you please rethink the decision to build this monument and use the money elsewhere.’
A Welsh Government press release hailing the plans specifically references Edward I who subjected Wales to English rule, built the castles as well as new towns and settled them with English people.
The sculpture symbolises a giant rusted crown representing the intimate relationship between the medieval monarchies of Europe and the castles that they built.
The sculpture’s precarious balanced form, half buried beneath the ground, half projecting into the air, demonstrates the unstable nature of the crown.
Its location at Flint Castle marks the spot where the crown was famously transferred from one medieval dynasty to another, as described in Shakespeare’s Richard II.
Flint Castle was the setting as Richard II surrendered the crown to Henry IV, a momentous event that shaped the history of Britain and Europe.
There were around 100 comments on the Deeside.com Facebook page about the proposed sculpture, the majority of those commenting felt the installation was ‘a waste of money’ which could be put to better use in Flint.
At one point the leader of Flintshire County Council Aaron Shotton chipped in on Facebook to say the council was not funding the plans after had come in for a barrage of criticism.
Which person was wearing rose tinted glasses when they thought of this, Flint castle was not built as a tourist attraction, in its day it was one of many buildings of oppression of a nations people. The people trying to “sell” this idea are making King Edward 1st out to be a latter day Billy Butlin which he certainly was not, he was an out and out tyrant.
The sculpture forms the largest part of a £630,000 project to transform Flint Castle into a key site for tourism.
The Iron Ring was chosen as part of a UK wide competition to obtain proposals for an artwork concept celebrating Wales’ Year of Legends, the panel—comprised of the Welsh Government and the body funding the project, the Arts Council for Wales.
Iron Ring has been carefully designed to work at many scales.
From afar its striking, iconic form resembles a giant ancient artefact, washed up on the shore of the Dee Estuary.
Its scale and dynamic form, complemented by LED lighting, means that it will become an instantly recognisable landmark for the area.
However as you approach the sculpture it becomes obvious that piece is more than a sculpture.
A passageway is carved out of the giant ring, allowing visitors to travel over its circumference.
The gently sloping path elevates you above the ground, providing views of the estuary and of Flint Castle
The winning design was submitted by London and Gloucester based George King Architects; “the sculpture will take a balanced form, some buried beneath the ground, the remainder projecting into the air, to demonstrate the unstable nature of the crown.” As described in Shakespeare’s Richard II, Flint is the site where Richard II famously surrendered the crown to Henry IV.” said Architect George King.