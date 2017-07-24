A petition launched on Saturday against plans for an ‘Iron Ring’ sculpture costing £395,000 at Flint Castle has gained over 1200 signatures in the first 24 hours.

Plans were unveiled on Friday by Ken Skates AM, Economy and Infrastructure Cabinet Secretary for a 23 feet high, 98 feet wide rusted ring sculpture which, according to the Welsh Government symbolises a giant crown representing “the relationship between the medieval monarchies of Europe and the castles they built.”

Begun in 1277 Flint Castle was the first of a series of castles which formed a chain of fortresses known as Edward I’s “Iron Ring.” they were built as part of the King’s campaign to conquer Wales, he later moved on to construct the castles of Beaumaris, Conwy, Caernarfon and Harlech.

The petition slams the plans calling them “extremely disrespectful to the people of Wales” it says;

‘We the undersigned oppose the building of the Iron Ring outside of Flint Castle as we are well aware of the historical significance of Edward I and his so called Iron Ring as a use to subjugate and oppress our people.

We find this extremely disrespectful to the people of Wales and our ancestors who have battled oppression, subjugation and injustice for hundreds of years.’

We ask that you please rethink the decision to build this monument and use the money elsewhere.’

A Welsh Government press release hailing the plans specifically references Edward I who subjected Wales to English rule, built the castles as well as new towns and settled them with English people.