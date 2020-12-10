People in Chester will soon be able to get around using hired electric scooters

As part of a trial to encourage greener travel methods, people in Chester will soon be able to get around using hired electric scooters,

E-scooter provider Ginger is launching a 12-month trial in the city in partnership with Cheshire West and Chester Council.

The trial, which begins on Monday, 21 December, is part of a Department for Transport (DfT) initiative that was approved by the UK government earlier this year.

The aim is to ease the pressure on local public transport services during the COVID-19 pandemic, the council said “DFT wants to explore how e-scooters can complement existing transport options, especially for short trips.”





The Council’s Cabinet Member for Environment, Highways and Strategic Transport, Cllr Karen Shore said: “This is an exciting opportunity to explore new greener transport options for our historic City. ”

“The trial of rental e-scooters starting in Chester could offer cleaner, efficient and more affordable travel for local communities, complementing the Council’s wider transport initiatives.”

“The e-scooters will also help visitors explore our many attractions, supporting the city centre economy.”

“We’ve been able to learn from trials that have already been launched in other parts of the country. Colleagues in Cheshire Police have also been involved in our planning to ensure measures are in place to avoid misuse.”

The scooters will not move unless unlocked by a valid driving licence holder, they will cut out if taken into a location that is not approved for their use and there is a speed limiter.

Cllr Shore added: “This is a 12-month trial and I’m sure some the scooter parking locations and operational elements will change and evolve as we explore how this mode of transport can be used in Chester.”

“I encourage residents, businesses and visitors to participate in the trial and provide feedback.”

Ginger CEO Paul Hodgins said, “We are very excited to be bringing one of the national e-scooter pilots to Chester and to be working together with Cheshire West and Chester Council.”

“Ginger had the first pilot in the country, and we are now live in multiple towns across the UK.”

“Like all our pilots, we will start on a small-scale, with dedicated parking bays, introducing the trial to Chester in a controlled and safe manner.”

“Ginger will be managing the e-scooters in Chester and full details, FAQs and location maps for the Chester scheme will be available on their website soon. ”

Users will need to download the Ginger Shared Transport App from the Google Play Store or Apple App Store.

The e-scooters cost £2 per 20 minutes of journey time and 50p per 10 minutes of pausing time.

Scooters will continue to charge their user until they are parking properly in a designated e scooter parking area and the ride is ended on the app.

Anyone hiring e-scooters with Ginger needs to be aged 18 or over, with a valid driving licence (full or provisional) or a motorcycle licence.