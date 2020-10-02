Patients looking to attend Holywell Hospital Minor Injury Unit asked to call ahead to support social distancing

Patients looking to attend the Minor Injury Unit at Holywell Hospital are being asked to call ahead before going.

By calling ahead, staff at the MIUs can prevent unnecessary indoor waits, direct some patients to the fastest source of care, and prepare for patients who need treatment.

The Minor Injury Units have been assessed and changes will help reduce capacity in waiting areas to improve social distancing, and increased hand sanitising stations.

Other measures being introduced across North Wales include asking patients to wait in their cars to avoid waiting in areas, or to organise an appointment for later in the day to avoid waiting altogether.





North Wales Minor Injury Units will continue to treat people in need of urgent treatment who are unable to call in advance.

At Holywell hospital, the unit has been encouraging local people to call ahead for the last six weeks.

Jess Booker, Emergency Nurse Practitioner, said the change had been well received so far.

Jess said: “We’ve had a really positive response so far, people understand these changes are being made to protect everyone.

“It helps us arrange our day, keep people attending MIU from being socially distant, and helps us treat patients in a better way.

“Patients are getting seen quicker, there’s less hanging around by waiting for their allotted timeslot, so we can more or less see people straight away.”

Nicola Mclardie, Head of Nursing Projects, said: “Our MIUs are open and treating people as normal, but we want to reduce the risk of people potentially spreading COIVD-19 by avoiding situations where they are waiting together indoors.

“We’ve assessed all of our MIUs and made sure they comply with the latest guidelines on staying safe with COVID-19.

“Part of that piece of work is to look at ways we can reduce the number of people waiting

“By calling ahead and sharing information on treatments needed, we’re helping staff in our Minor Injuries Units to prepare for patients coming through our doors and avoid people waiting together in communal areas.

“It will also help to direct some patients to alternative services where they will be seen quicker, such as at a local pharmacist