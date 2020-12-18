Children in Flintshire likely to return to classrooms by January 18 but no firm decision until new year

Any decision to allow children back into classrooms into Flintshire will not be made until 6 January the council has said.

In a statement today Flintshire council has said: “In light of the Welsh Government’s announcement for new restrictions for Wales after Christmas there have also been national decisions taken about the provision of education when schools reopen in January.”

Welsh Government has advised local authorities that a more flexible approach will be needed to account for possible increases in the transmission of the virus, particularly after the Christmas holidays where there will have been greater mixing between families.

They have advised schools to make greater use of remote learning approaches in the first few weeks of the new year, with an expectation that all schools will be back to delivering face-to-face learning by 18 January, unless exceptional circumstances exist.





Flintshire County Council said it has taken the decision “in consultation with its head teachers and in line with Welsh Government advice, that Flintshire schools will not reopen for face-to-face learning for the week beginning 4 January 2021 and will provide online learning for all pupils.”

“Each school will be contacting parents to identify which children may need to continue to attend school during this time – for example children of critical workers.”

“The decision when to move schools back to face to face learning will not be made until 6 January. The Council’s aim is to return to face to face learning as quickly as possible, but only when it is safe to do so.”

The statement goes on to say: “Children entitled to Free School Meals will continue to receive direct payments for the period of remote learning. More details around catering arrangements for children who need to attend school either as a vulnerable learner or for childcare arrangements will be communicated as quickly as possible.”

“It is our expectation that all learners will receive the same learning offer from their school whether they are at home and engaged in remote learning or whether they need to be physically in the building.”

“We will continue to provide parents and carers with information via letters from schools and on our website flintshire.gov.uk.”