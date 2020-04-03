Pack another picnic and head to Chester Zoo’s Facebook page as it opens the ‘virtual gates’ for a second time

Chester Zoo is bringing its animals to our homes again today (Friday April 3) as it opens up its ‘virtual gates’ for a second time.

Like all attractions, the zoo has closed its actual gates to visitors because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Their incredibly dedicated animal experts, including zookeepers, vets and scientists are continuing to ensure that the animals at the zoo enjoy the same levels of care and attention they receive all year round.

Last week thousands of people logged on to watch a live stream from the zoo featuring amongst others, Red Panda’s, Giraffes and Tigers.

The second virtual tour kicks off with Meerkats at 10am

A post on the Chester Zoo Facebook states: “A little birdie told us you quite enjoyed your last virtual trip to the zoo…

So, as you’re not able to come and see us in person right now, we’re once again bringing the zoo to you!

Join us LIVE on our Facebook or YouTube pages from 10am when we’ll be throwing open our ‘virtual gates.’

Enjoy a whole day of animal antics, live from your sofa!”

Here are the times:

10:00 Meerkats (WARNING: There may be new babies!)

11:00 Eastern black rhinos

12:00 Beautiful birds

13:00 Poison dart frogs

14:00 Jaguars

15:00 Okapi

(*Running order may be subject to ever so slight changes… and there may be more surprises throughout the day!)

The zoo staff have offered these tips for those planning to watch: