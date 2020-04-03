Pack another picnic and head to Chester Zoo’s Facebook page as it opens the ‘virtual gates’ for a second time
Chester Zoo is bringing its animals to our homes again today (Friday April 3) as it opens up its ‘virtual gates’ for a second time.
Like all attractions, the zoo has closed its actual gates to visitors because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Their incredibly dedicated animal experts, including zookeepers, vets and scientists are continuing to ensure that the animals at the zoo enjoy the same levels of care and attention they receive all year round.
Last week thousands of people logged on to watch a live stream from the zoo featuring amongst others, Red Panda’s, Giraffes and Tigers.
The second virtual tour kicks off with Meerkats at 10am
A post on the Chester Zoo Facebook states: “A little birdie told us you quite enjoyed your last virtual trip to the zoo…
So, as you’re not able to come and see us in person right now, we’re once again bringing the zoo to you!
Join us LIVE on our Facebook or YouTube pages from 10am when we’ll be throwing open our ‘virtual gates.’
Enjoy a whole day of animal antics, live from your sofa!”
Here are the times:
- 10:00 Meerkats (WARNING: There may be new babies!)
- 11:00 Eastern black rhinos
- 12:00 Beautiful birds
- 13:00 Poison dart frogs
- 14:00 Jaguars
- 15:00 Okapi
(*Running order may be subject to ever so slight changes… and there may be more surprises throughout the day!)
The zoo staff have offered these tips for those planning to watch:
- On Facebook, some of our followers like to watch in portrait, while some prefer landscape, so we’ll be mixing it up so there’s something for everyone!
- Remember, you don’t need a Facebook account to watch, just search ‘Chester Zoo Facebook’ on Google and you’ll still be able to follow along.
- If you’d prefer to watch in landscape on a TV or home computer, you may wish to watch on our Chester Zoo TV/YouTube page: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCZ9UagJLiMdBIFOHYwT7eLA
- Parents, kids, teachers – carry on the fun at home and keep LEARNING! We’ve got over 100 AMAZING activities for you on all things animals 🐯, science 👩🔬 and conservation 🏞️.
- Take a look at our fabulous resources: www.chesterzoo.org/tozooathome
- Join the conversation on Twitter and engage with @chesterzoo and @LearnatCZ using the hashtag #ToZooAtHome
Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com