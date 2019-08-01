Over 2500 enjoy Deeside Leisure Centre’s first ever ‘Open Day’

Aura Wales – the employee-owned company which took over the running of Flintshire Council’s leisure services – held its very first Open Day at Deeside Leisure Centre .

Over 2,500 people attended the free event which was packed full of activities including free ice skating lessons, taster sessions and performances by various Deeside Leisure Centre based groups.

There were free consultations and discounted packages provided by Afon Spa, taster fitness classes, crafts and a Summer Reading Challenge hosted by the library.

Members of the public had an opportunity to chat to members of the Aura Board, Senior Management Team, and a Dementia Friends Awareness session also took place.

The Aura Football Charity Cup Tournament took place on the day, it helped raise £600 for a local charity, Homestart Flintshire.

Neil Williams, Finance and Commercial Manager, said: “it was fantastic to see so many families visiting the centre and using the facilities which were free of charge for the day.

Many of the different areas of Aura were involved in the day, coming together at Deeside Leisure Centre to demonstrate the numerous services Aura delivers for the community.”

Lee Breeze, Centre Development Officer for Deeside Leisure Centre, added: “I would like to say a big thank you to everyone who was involved in the organisation of the day, and especially to everyone who attended the open day to take part in the various activities.

I would also like to thank all of the clubs that delivered sessions. Our aim for the day was to engage with the local community; it was great to see so many new people coming into the building.”