“Our entire future is at stake” Gladstone’s Library launches appeal to raise funds in wake of coronavirus crises

A library in Flintshire founded by former prime minister William Gladstone has said its “entire future” is at risk due to the coronavirus virus crisis.

Gladstone’s library in Hawarden has now launched an urgent appeal for donations to make sure is “here for our community in the future.”

Described as ‘Britain’s finest residential library’ it’s the only Prime Ministerial library in the country and a national memorial to the great Victorian statesman and four times Prime Minister, William Ewart Gladstone.

Gladstone’s Library sits within a Grade I-listed building, it’s home to a unique collection of more than 250,000 books and printed items, the building also houses a 26 bedroom hotel with Bistro.

Like all other venues, it has had to cancel its busy schedule of events, residencies and courses until the end of June due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Gladstone’s Library operates as a not-for profit, charity and not owned by the Gladstone Estate, Warden Peter Francis said:

“Gladstone’s Library entire future is at stake and we want to be here when this unprecedented crisis is over to serve our community of scholars, writers and readers.

We receive no external funding and we run on a fully self-sustaining business model, which means that any lengthy closure poses a threat to Gladstone’s Library.

Our financial resources are small as our business model has always tried to keep our prices low and affordable so that Gladstone’s is accessible to all regardless of background.

This leaves us exposed at times like this.”

Mr Francis added: “Arts and cultural institutions like libraries, museums and theatres are so important.

“They give dignity, a voice and a way to express what people feel at times of crisis and we want to protect Gladstone’s so we can keep providing a haven for those who want to use our space to create, to write and to study as so many have over the years.

We need to raise funds now to make sure we are here for our community in the future.”

The library has set out three ways in which people can help, they are:

If you have a booking with us, please consider letting us keep your deposit or the ticket price as a donation.

Make a donation selecting ‘Support Gladlib’ in the drop-down menu.

You can also ‘Donate Your Stay’ donating the amount you would normally expect to spend during a stay at Gladstone’s Library.

More details can be found here: https://www.gladstoneslibrary.org/news/volume/coronavirus-update