Organisers delay start of Rhyl Airshow due to poor weather conditions

The Organisers of Rhyl Airshow have been forced to delay the start of today’s schedule due to the weather.

A band of heavy rain has been affecting North Wales during the morning though it is slowly moving from west to east.

Weather forecasts for the area show it will remain cloudy into the afternoon, however brighter spells will develop.

Organisers have said the first two items on Sunday’s schedule, The Battle of Britain Memorial Flight’s Dakota, Spitfire and Hurricane, have been “put off.”

The Red Arrows have been forced to cancel one display today at the Wings & Wheels event in Dunsfold Surrey due to being “weathered in at Brize Norton.”

Rhyl organisers still expect the Red Arrows to go ahead with their scheduled display over Rhyl at 5.30pm.

A statement from the organisers says:

“Present and Forecast Weather Conditions are forcing us to put off the first two items on today’s air display program; The BBMF Dakota, Spitfire and Hurricane. It is unlikely that the Weather will be good enough for the Red Devils Parachute Display. We remain hopeful that the weather will clear sufficiently by 3.30 to 4 pm for us to be able to offer a restricted programme that would include the Red Arrows at 5.30pm.”

If you are going to Rhyl park and ride services will be in operation during the air show and services from Prestatyn and St Asaph will operate into Rhyl to reduce traffic congestion during the event.

Police are reminding visitors to make plans to avoid getting caught up in the traffic, North Wales Police will be working in partnership with Denbighshire County Council and the other emergency services to ensure a safe event.

Officers will be patrolling the streets and additional safety measure will be in place for reassurance.

Traffic plans have been drawn up by the council and event organisers and people are encouraged to allow plenty of time for their journey and to follow the signs relating to the park and ride services which will be operating. Supt Nick Evans said:

“This is always a great event for Rhyl and we want everyone to have a safe and enjoyable weekend. It is important that those attending the event follow the traffic management signage which will be in place. A park and ride facility will be in operation which will assist those attending to avoid the traffic congestion.” “Please ensure that your vehicles are locked and secure and that all valuables are removed.”

Police have warned people not to fly drones in the area of the air show as it will be subject to a Restricted Airspace Temporary Order, “any breaches of which will be prosecuted.”

Park and ride services will operate from Ffrith Beach, Prestayn and Ysgol Glan Clwyd, St Asaph at a cost of £5 to park all day with a shuttle bus operating at regular intervals.

Rhyl car parks at the Sky Tower, Morley Road, West Kinmel Street, the Pavilion Theatre and Quay Street will be in operation but the town’s underground car park is currently closed for a major refurbishment.

This year’s Rhyl Air Show is supporting the Royal British Legion’s Poppy Appeal.

The Red Arrows will close Rhyl Air Show on Sunday, with the Bristol Blenheim closing proceedings on Saturday with full line-up details and information about park and ride services available at www.denbighshire.gov.uk/rhylairshow