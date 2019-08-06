Open Day offers chance to see state-of-the-art facilities at Glyndwr University

An exclusive opportunity to see the elite Colliers Park football training facility is among the experiences on offer at Wrexham Glyndwr University’s next Open Day.

The Open Day takes place on Saturday, August 17, and transport will be available from Glyndwr’s main Plas Coch campus in Wrexham to take interested students on the behind-the-scenes tour.

During the tour, sports academic at the university will be on hand to show visitors around the newly redeveloped site, which is operated by the Football Association of Wales (FAW), in partnership with Wrexham Glyndwr University.

The tour will be held at 11.30am (with transport leaving Plas Coch at 11.15am.) It will also feature a session looking at body composition and an overview of the sports programmes on offer at Wrexham Glyndwr University.

The new facilities at Colliers Park are among the latest upgrades students at Glyndwr can expect to see, with series of recently-opened social learning spaces and upgraded teaching rooms and lecture theatres on show which have been completed under the university’s ongoing Campus 2025 estates renewal strategy.

In one of the recently opened spaces, The Gallery, prospective students and their family will get the chance to chat with Glyndwr’s Vice Chancellor Maria Hinfelaar face-to-face over coffee. The session, at 10.30am, is designed to offer the chance to ask questions about the university, its courses and what it’s like to study at Glyndwr in an informal manner.

There are also a host of other, subject-specific talks, demonstrations and activities on hand throughout the day.

Wrexham Glyndŵr University Admissions Manager, Andy Phillips, said: “We’ve got lots of activities and talks taking place this open day, including ‘Criminology: Your Route into Public Services,’ ‘Psychology Café – the Psychology of Love Island,’ ‘Stop & Search Knife Crime,’ an interactive physiotherapy session – and much more.

“There’s also the chance to get your hands of some of the amazing high-tech equipment our academics and students use in a PlaySpace arena – with an opportunity to explore everything from Virtual Reality headsets to 3D printing, ethical hacking and the internet of things. ”

The August Open Day is designed to give prospective 2019 entry students a taste of what it’s like to study at Glyndwr, to let them learn more about the wide variety of degree programmes available and to show them what each of Glyndwr’s campuses has to offer – as well as being giving them the chance to meet with course staff and current students.

The university has a wide range of courses available at foundation, undergraduate and post graduate level, many of which can also be studied part-time. More than half of current Wrexham Glyndwr students study part-time and includes a wide-variety of age groups.

A number of the university’s supporting services will also be on hand on the day to speak to prospective students, including the award-winning careers team – whose work supporting students has been recognised with a national accolade from AGCAS (the Association of Graduate Careers Advisory Service.)

There is also the opportunity to speak to the admissions team about course entry requirements and the application process, and the student funding and money advice team for information on funding and fees.

The Open Day runs from 10am – 2pm with last entry at 1pm. You can drop in throughout the day but don’t forget to check the list of talks and events so you don’t miss something that’s important to you. For more information or to book to attend the Open Day visit: wgu.ac.uk/openday.