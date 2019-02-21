Not agreeing with aspects party policy – not a reason to jump ship – says Mark Tami following Labour MP’s defection

Alyn and Deeside MP Mark Tami has reacted to news that eight Labour MPs have resigned from the party in this week.

Joan Ryan became the latest MP to quit Labour on Wednesday – blaming Jeremy Corbyn’s “dereliction of duty” on anti-semitism.

Chuka Umunna, Luciana Berger, Chris Leslie, Mike Gapes, Gavin Shuker, Angela Smith and Ann Coffey all quit the Labour party in protest at its direction under Jeremy Corbyn and have formed a new Independent Group.

The eight Labour MP’s were joined on Wednesday by three Tories, Heidi Allen, Anna Soubry and Sarah Wollaston.

Mr Tami said British people are at breaking point with ‘Tory austerity’ and fears defecting Labour politicians could strengthen the Tories position.

A Labour spokesman criticised The Independent Group, saying they had formed “what is effectively an establishment coalition based on the failed and rejected policies of the past”, such as austerity, corporate tax cuts and privatisation.

This is the moment when Labour’s deputy chief whip @MarkTamiMP learned about the defection of Sarah Wollaston. We were filming with him and the other Labour whips for an item for next week. You can see the result in #SharpEndITV on Monday night @ITVWales pic.twitter.com/ELAkB4xqOK — Adrian Masters (@adrianmasters84) February 20, 2019

Commenting, Mark Tami said: “Losing MPs is always disappointing and it’s very sad that these Labour politicians felt that leaving was their best option.

I am of the understanding that compromise is needed with any political Party; even if you do not agree with some aspects of your Party’s policy then this is not a reason to jump ship, you should instead try to influence from within.

Labour is a Broadchurch of ideas and we are most certainly a lot stronger together than we are separated.

We have now endured nine years of Tory austerity, the British people are at breaking point and I fear that this move from the former Labour politicians could strengthen the Tories position.

The news was sad, however the Labour Party are committed to campaigning to change this country for the better and we will be united in doing so.”