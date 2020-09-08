Deeside.com > News

Posted: Tue 8th Sep 2020

North Wales Police: “We strongly recommend that you keep your children offline today”

North Wales Police have issued a warning “strongly“ recommending parents keep your children “offline today,” after a video which began circulating on social media on Sunday shows a man live-streaming his own suicide.

The graphic video which has been shared on TikTok and Facebook shows a man shooting himself with a gun.

TikTok says the clip was originally streamed on Facebook and has appeared on other apps according to theverge.com.

TikTok representative confirmed that “clips of a suicide” started circulating on Sunday night.


Our systems have been automatically detecting and flagging these clips for violating our policies against content that displays, praises, glorifies, or promotes suicide,” the spokesperson said.

“We are banning accounts that repeatedly try to upload clips, and we appreciate our community members who’ve reported content and warned others against watching, engaging, or sharing such videos on any platform out of respect for the person and their family.”

North Wales Police issued a warning on social media, a spokesperson said:

“We are aware of a graphic video that is being shared widely on social media which shows a man live-streaming his own suicide.

We strongly recommend that you keep your children offline today if at all possible, and heavily supervise all online interactions until this content is removed by the social media companies.”

“Support is available if you have been affected.”

 



