North Wales Police support fore nationwide Seatbelt Campaign as figures show near 30% rise in non wearing offences

North Wales Police are working with the National Police Chief’s Council (NPCC) to highlight the law on wearing seatbelts in vehicles.

The national #StandingUpForBeltingUp campaign is now underway and officers are warning motorists and passengers that they are risking their lives by not wearing seatbelts and that fixed penalty notices will be issued to those who choose to flout the law.

Disappointingly North Wales Police have seen a 27.51% increase in seatbelt tickets issued by officers when comparing 2019 to 2018.

In 2019 officers issued 547 tickets to motorists not wearing a seatbelt when compared to 429 in 2018.





Superintendent Jane Banham of the Roads Policing Unit said: “Wearing a seatbelt can mean the difference between life and death – sadly it is an issue that it is still apparent on the roads of North Wales and it’s disappointing to see that people are still choosing to risk their lives and the lives of others.

“Seatbelts are one of the simplest and most important features for protecting motorists and their passengers. It is essential that everyone wears a seatbelt, not just the driver. In a collision, an unrestrained back seat passenger can be thrown forward with enough force to kill the person in front.

“Collisions can happen at any time so it is vital that everyone wears a seatbelt on every journey, no matter how short. They are really easy to use and are proven to save lives so please make sure you wear yours.”

In the UK, if a seatbelt is fitted it is a legal requirement to wear it. Failure to do so can result in an on-the-spot fine of £100. If prosecuted the maximum fine is £500.