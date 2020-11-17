North Wales MS calls for Welsh Government to scrap ‘ridiculous’ holiday restriction

An MS is calling on the Welsh Government to scrap restrictions that prevent people from extended households from going on holiday together in Wales.

Currently, two households in the country can join together, visit and stay overnight in one another’s homes but government rules say they can’t go on holiday together and share accommodation.

In response to a written question in the Senedd, the Welsh Government said that holiday accommodation providers would “not have the ability to verify who is in an extended household with each other.”

Commenting on the situation Clwyd West MS Darren said: “The tourism industry in Wales has been hit for six as a result of the Welsh Government’s coronavirus rules with many parts of the country having faced weeks of local travel restrictions on top of those imposed by the recent firebreak lockdown.





“This latest rule adds insult to injury and suggests that the Welsh Government simply doesn’t trust tourism operators or their customers to abide by the rules.

“Most people in Wales will think that it is ridiculous that you can stay overnight in someone’s home, yet you can’t stay overnight in holiday accommodation with them.

“Many people have planned a hard earned a break with their loved ones from the stress of the pandemic and our holiday accommodation providers stand ready to welcome them, but the Welsh Government’s rules are standing in their way.

“Ministers must scrap this ridiculous holiday restriction and give the Welsh tourism industry the fighting chance it needs to bounce back from the pandemic.”