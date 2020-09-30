North Wales lockdowns impact plans for Flintshire gym’s opening day

The recent announcement of local lockdowns in North Wales has impacted the plans for a Flintshire gym’s opening day which was set for this Saturday, 3 October.

AF Fitness Flintshire, formerly known as Nicholson Kickboxing and Fitness, is teaming up with The Athlete Factory to bring a new, expanded gym to the area.

Due to local lockdowns being enforced from Thursday, 1 October however, the opening day is being pushed back to a provisional date of Saturday, 10 October.

Unless it is announced that gyms will close once more though, the opening day will go ahead as planned.





Ricky Nicholson, owner of AF Fitness Flintshire, said: “With this evening’s news of local lockdowns being introduced, we remain open and fully COVID compliant on the NK Martial Arts Academy side of the facility with all of the existing measures already put in place.

“We have however made the decision to put the opening date back for the new gym facility to a provisional date of Saturday, 10th October.

“This is so we can keep an eye on developments over the next week and make sure we remain responsible providers for you, our valued customers.”

The gym now has an NHS QR code displayed at their premises and has kept up to date with all the relevant safety measures regarding COVID-19.

A spokesperson for the gym says they had previously decided to ‘tone down’ the initial opening launch as they believe it would not be responsible had they attracted a large crowd in one public space.

With the lockdowns having impact on the amount of people allowed to attend from other counties they will arrange for a more suitable “grand opening”, the spokesperson said.

They are still excited to welcome the new gym facility’s first customers come the opening day in the near future.

By Jordan Adams