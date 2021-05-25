North Wales health board to introduce online booking system for COVID-19 vaccination appointments

The health board in North Wales is set to introduce an online booking system on its website for people to book both first and second dose COVID-19 appointments.

So far, eight in ten eligible adults in North Wales have received a first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine while nearly 50 percent have had a second dose.

The health board has said that ‘real world data’ released in the last week shows that the Pfizer and AstraZeneca vaccines are “highly effective against the strain of the so-called Indian variant of COVID-19 after two doses.

It has urged people to continue to attend your second dose appointments, “in order to obtain the most effective protection.”

Gill Harris, Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board’s Executive Director of Nursing and Midwifery, said:

“Thanks to the tireless work of our staff and those in partner organisations, eight in ten eligible adults in North Wales have received a first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, while almost half of adults have received both doses.”

“In the coming week we will have administered half a million first dose jabs.”

“The regional variations that had existed in previous weeks are continuing to even out, as we have reprioritised vaccine supply and put on additional clinics.”

She added: “We are continuing to offer short notice appointments to people in certain age groups on a first come first served basis.”

“These are publicised on our social media accounts and through the local media, where possible.”

“In the coming days we will introduce an online booking system on our website, which will enable people to book both first and second dose appointments at a time and date that is convenient for them, providing greater flexibility.”

“We’re determined not to leave anybody behind, so please don’t worry if you’re not able to attend one of our drop in sessions or book your appointment online just yet.”

The health board said it continues to see a “high number of people failing to attend their appointments.”

“We urge people to please:”

Let us know if you cannot attend your appointment

Still attend your appointment if you have any concerns about receiving the COVID-19 vaccine, so we can take the time to discuss these with you

Make an informed decision about whether you wish to be vaccinated, based on the latest information from trusted sources. The Public Health Wales website is a great place to start

“Please remember – vaccination provides the best protection from becoming seriously ill with COVID-19, and it is our best route out of the pandemic.”

“As lockdown measures continue to ease, proof of vaccination may be required to enable you to enjoy a range of social activities, such as holidaying abroad, or attending concerts, festivals or sporting events.” A health board spokesperson added.

Further information on the North Wales COVID-19 Vaccination Programme

Vaccination frequently asked questions (FAQs).

You can also find information on vaccine safety and eligibility on the Public Health Wales website.

A detailed breakdown of the North Wales COVID-19 Vaccination Programme can be found in the vaccination statistics section of our website.