North Wales Fire and Rescue Service urges people not to release sky lanterns to thank NHS

North Wales Fire and Rescue Service has urged people not to take part in a campaign to release sky lanterns to thank NHS workers.

A London-based company which sells the paper balloons has recently encouraged individuals to release them every Sunday night as a way of showing support for the health service during the coronavirus pandemic.

The lanterns have already been banned by all councils in North Wales due to the fire risk and danger posed to animals.

A spokesperson for the region’s fire service said: “At a time when wildfires are on the increase we discourage the use of sky lanterns.

“While we fully understand people wanting to show their support to the NHS, sky lanterns are a fire hazard and many local authorities have already banned them.”

Fire crews in North Wales have been called to deal with a number of fires in the open in recent weeks.

It includes a gorse fire on Anglesey over the weekend, which the service believes may have been started deliberately.

RSPCA Cymru has also previously highlighted the dangers associated with the use of sky lanterns because of the potential to cause harm to animals.