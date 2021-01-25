North Wales artists given route into creative industries by employment hub

Two North Wales artists have produced work for a best-selling book after being given a route into the creative industries by Conwy Employment Hub.

With support of a dedicated mentor, Jamie Griffiths and Emily Gibbs produced the artwork for ‘Secret Dishes from Around the World 2’ – a published book by Bounceback Food which features low cost, healthy recipes from around the world.

Emily was invited to submit a painting for the publication after signing up for the Hub’s ‘Communities for Work’ programme whilst Jamie impressed judges with his submission.

The pair, from Conwy, were successful in designing images to showcase the cuisine of their allocated countries – Turkey and New Zealand.





They were also invited to a launch event in Manchester, with travel and outfits funded by the Hub.

Jamie said: “I was flattered and a bit humbled when asked to present some of my images for consideration to the Bounceback team.

“It’s been really gratifying to know that my illusions can go some way in alleviating societies’ burgeoning spectre of food poverty.”

Emily added: “This is quite possibly the coolest thing I’ve ever done, and I’m proud of the piece I made. I hope the book does well and feel like doing this project has shown me what I’m capable of; it’s definitely helped my self-belief.”

The new-look Conwy Employment Hub incorporates the ‘Communities for Work’, ‘Communities for Work Plus’, ‘ADTRAC’ and ‘PaCE’ programmes, providing anyone aged 16 and above who is not in employment, school, or college with access to mentors and advisors.

They help with things such as transport costs, childcare support, tenancy and housing issues as well as arranging food parcels and supporting people with their mental health.

Libby Duo, Conwy’s Principal Officer for Skills and Employability, said: “We have worked closely with Bounceback for many years and are so proud of both of them for producing such brilliant artwork, both pieces are fantastic.

“Most importantly, it gave them vital experience in the creative sector, which is where they both see their futures, and helped build their confidence – congratulations Emily and Jamie, what an amazing achievement.”

Duncan Swainsbury, Director of Bounceback, added: “Secret Dishes has been a wonderful project to work on and will raise vital funds for our organisation.

“It’s a unique cookbook that shows how, despite the many restrictions of 2020, creativity and community spirit can still flourish.

“We’re thrilled with the artwork that Emily and Jamie have produced for the book in their respective sections, it looks magnificent! They’ve both gained an enormous amount of confidence and self-belief by being involved in its production.”

For more information and to access support, call 01492 575578 or email communitiesforwork@conwy.gov.uk or, alternatively, visit www.conwy.gov.uk.

Visit www.bouncebackfood.co.uk for more on the community cookery school and to purchase a copy of ‘Secret Dishes from Around the World 2’.