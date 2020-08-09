Deeside.com > News

Posted: Sun 9th Aug 2020

Updated: Sun 9th Aug

Nomads to face FK Sarajevo in the First Qualifying Round of the UEFA Champions’ League

Connah’s Quay Nomads will face FK Sarajevo in the First Qualifying Round of the UEFA Champions’ League.

34 teams were in this mornings draw which took place at UEFA HQ in Nyon.

The JD Cymru Champions, making their debut in the competition have been drawn at home against the Bosnian champions.

Nomads will play home games behind closed doors Cardiff City Stadium on August 18.


The Bluebirds stadium has been chosen as it’s already prepared for Covid-safe regulations.

All the matches are one-off ties, with extra time and a penalty shoot-out if required.

Winners advance to the UEFA Champions League second qualifying round; all losing sides progress to the UEFA Europa League second qualifying round.

Following the draw Nomads manager Andy Morrison tweeted:

“Very humbling to listen to the champions league music and then have our clubs name read out.

All three seeded teams would be sat with fingers crossed praying they get Connah’s Quay.

Bring on the Bosnians.”



