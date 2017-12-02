No ‘tearjerking’ blockbuster ads from Iceland this Christmas – nope they’ve gone for the slightly ‘weird’ approach

Iceland supermarket chain has released their 2017 Christmas adverts, admirably the Deeside based company has once again kicked off the main thrust of its Christmas TV campaign in December, unlike its competitors.

The first of nine 20-second adverts were aired during I’m a Celebrity and Gogglebox on Friday night.

The ads show user-generated type footage of kids unwrapping Christmas gifts such as Rock Lobster Thermador and Turkey.

The videos have been dubbed with amusing adult voice-overs, creating a series weirdly funny ads.

The aim is to offer something a little wacky in contrast to the slightly over-hyped ‘tear jerking’ John Lewis type ads.

Mel Matson, marketing director at Iceland explains;

“This Christmas we decided to go against the ‘tear-jerking, blockbuster’ grain with lots of 20 seconds ads that will hopefully make people feel jolly this Christmas,”

“Of course we know that children wouldn’t really wish for a Gilded Turkey or a Lobster Thermidor at Christmas, but we had great fun imagining how they would react to finding our award-winning food under the tree.

“In our experience, shoppers don’t start buying their groceries until early December when people feel it ‘really is’ Christmas, so we feel our timing is spot on – at Iceland we continue to conquer the festive season in our own, unique way.”