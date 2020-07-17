‘No running for bus, no eating and no mobile phone calls’: Welsh Government outlines rules on restarting public transport

The Welsh Government has published an updated list of rules for users and operators of public transport in a bid to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

Bus, train and other transport operators are required to comply with the guidance, which includes directives preventing people from running to catch the bus with drivers told “be alert and wait”, as well as stopping passengers holding phone conversations.

The government said this was due to the potential for “aerosol transmission” of COVID-19.

Eating on public transport and reading newspapers is also prohibited under the list of administrative controls, which were updated this week and can be seen in full below.





The advice has also been updated to include the new requirement for passengers to wear a three layer face covering when on public transport.

Operators are also urged to only use contactless payment where possible, prevent passengers from standing while travelling.

The document states: “There are requirements on businesses that are open including public transport to take all reasonable measures to ensure two metres physical distancing between people on premises, as well as waiting to enter premises.

“This includes any location where work may be carried out and can include outdoor spaces.

“Vehicles are now included in the definition of premises, but operators will owe other legal obligations to employees and passengers in order to ensure their safety.

“The law in Wales will continue to make the two metre distance the default position because that is the safest way to protect people’s health.

“However, there are some situations and places where two metres cannot reasonably be maintained.

“Our regulations require businesses to put in place a set of additional measures to minimise the risk of the virus spreading in these exceptional situations where 2 metres cannot be maintained.

“This includes taking reasonable steps to minimise close face-to-face contact and maintain hygiene.”

Each transport provider is recommended to translate the principles in the guidance into specific actions.

It must be considered alongside other legal duties and advice, including assessing the impact of the arrangements on disabled people and having regard to equality impacts.

It adds: “Transport providers should remain mindful of their obligations under both health and safety and employment legislation.

“The integrated nature of the public transport system makes it important that transport providers try to co-ordinate their planning and their actions with other providers.

“Guidance is also being issued to the public on how to travel safely on public transport.”