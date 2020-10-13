Deeside.com > News

Posted: Tue 13th Oct 2020

No end in sight for local coronavirus lockdown – but Flintshire council chief hopeful rise in cases is slowing

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

There’s no end in sight for local coronavirus lockdown measures in Flintshire, according to a senior public official.

However, hopes have been raised that a rise in cases in the county is beginning to slow.

New restrictions were introduced in the area, as well as three others in North Wales, around two weeks ago to control the spread of Covid-19.

It means residents are not able to travel out of the county without a valid reason, such as going to a place of work or education.


Flintshire Council’s chief executive Colin Everett provided an update to councillors on the arrangements this morning (Tuesday 13 October).

He said: “We’ve still got the four county public health zones in North Wales, of which we are one, and we were joined on Saturday by Bangor city.

“Those arrangements are likely to remain in place for some weeks and we can’t give a deadline.

“There is no exit strategy and we’re trying to manage a sustainable restricted set of zones at the moment and the same applies all around Wales.

“You will have seen what’s occurred in Parliament with the Prime Minister’s speech overnight.

“Those arrangements do not apply in Wales.”

A total of 51 new cases were confirmed in Flintshire by Public Health Wales this afternoon – the highest amount of any county in the region.

It puts the latest seven-day figure for cases per 100,000 people in the area at 168.5.

But Mr Everett told member’s of the local authority’s environment and economy scrutiny committee there were signs that the increase in infections could be slowing.

He said: “Our figures are likely to show that they’re very similar to yesterday.

“I’m hopeful we are reaching a peak at this stage, but this is subject to variation and people’s behaviour.

“The leap from Tuesday to Friday last week was an increase in our incidence rate by 50 – the incidence rate being the number of cases per 100,000.

“The change from Saturday to today is under ten so you can see the incidence rate is creeping up but is also slowing.

“It’s a positive but the message to everybody is that absolute compliance with all the rules needs to remain in place.”

Liam Randall – Local Democracy Reporter (more here).



Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com

Get notified about
news from across North Wales


LATEST NEWS...

Calls for tougher action on Flintshire dog owners who fail to pick up their pets mess

News

Deeside based Iceland fires humble chicken nugget 110,000 feet into space to celebrate the supermarket’s 50th birthday

News

Police appeal following ongoing anti-social behaviour at new Co-op store in Penyffordd.

News

Welsh Govt considering 2 to 3 week national “fire break” lockdown in bid to slow spread of COVID

News

First minister offers Boris Johnson “one final opportunity” to stop people travelling into Wales from England’s COVID hotspots

News

Welsh Government is to give councils power to fine people for parking on pavements

News

Bangor University and Coleg Cambria announce new commitment to work together more closely in North East Wales

News

Councillors could receive £150 pay rise under new proposals by independent panel

News

Updated plan sets out next steps for introduction of new schools curriculum for Wales

News





Read 603,797 times in last 30 days

*Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

© Deeside.com Est. 2014
icnn