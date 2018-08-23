‘No deal’ is not an option and the UK Government’s bluff is fooling no-one says Carwyn Jones

First Minister Carwyn Jones has responded to UK Government’s ‘no deal’ plans which they have published today.

Brexit Secretary Dominic Raab has set out advice in case the UK leaves the EU with no deal, Mr Rabb said

“Today, I want to set out the steps we in government and you in business, the public sector and voluntary sector should take, in order that we can make sure the United Kingdom goes from strength to strength. Even in the unlikely event that we do not reach a negotiated deal with the European Union.”

The document published today states:

‘At the heart of government’s approach to preparing for a ‘no deal’ scenario is a commitment to prioritise stability for citizens, consumers and business, to ensure the smooth operations of business, infrastructure and public services and to minimise any disruption to the economy. We have plans in place to do this.

It remains our firm view that it is in the best interests of both sides to reach agreement on a good and sustainable future relationship. But we also concluded that it was responsible to continue preparations for a range of potential outcomes, including the possibility of ‘no deal’.

Given the short period remaining before the necessary conclusion of negotiations this autumn, we agreed preparations should be stepped up.’

Responding to the UK Government’s ‘no deal’ plans, First Minister of Wales Carwyn Jones said:

“The writing is on the wall. ‘No deal’ would be a catastrophic failure of the UK Government that would cause huge disruption and serious, long-lasting economic and social damage to all parts of the UK.

“It is hugely frustrating, because if the UK Government had adopted the blueprint to negotiations we set out over 18 months ago, they could have made substantial progress on the future partnership with the EU.

They also could have avoided the situation we face today where our biggest employers are considering leaving the UK with the loss of thousands of jobs causing disruption to our economy, our universities are at risk of losing out on vital research and our hospitals are warning of staff shortages putting patients at risk.

“‘No deal’ is not an option and the UK Government’s bluff is fooling no-one. It is time the Prime Minister dropped the poker face and worked constructively with the EU-27 to secure a Brexit deal that protects our citizens, services and economy.”