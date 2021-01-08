NHS 111 Wales website sees record number of visits in 2020 due to COVID-19 pandemic

A record number of visits were made to the NHS 111 Wales website last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

More than 5.8m visits were made, the largest proportion of which – 1.6m – were made in March after the global pandemic had been declared.

The COVID-19 Symptom Checker remains the most visited page on the website whilst other popular search terms include ‘headache’, ‘dentist’ and ‘sexual health services’.

Claire Roche, Executive Director of Quality and Nursing at the Welsh Ambulance Service – which runs the website, said: “The record number of visits proves how much of an appetite there is for health advice and information, especially in the current climate, and we’re pleased to be able to offer this service.





“The NHS 111 Wales website should be your first port of call when you’re ill or injured and are unsure what to do.

“If we can help patients with a less serious illness or injury online, then we’re preventing calls to 999 which may not always be appropriate.”

There are more than 30 symptom checkers on the website, from back pain to breathing difficulties, diarrhoea and dental pain as well as falls or flatulence.

Users answer a series of questions which determine what to do next, whether that is self-care for symptoms at home, consult a GP, call 111, or, in extreme cases, call 999.

The website also has a Local Services Search facility which allows users to find out their nearest dentist, minor injuries unit, pharmacy, GP, sexual health clinic and other services.

Claire added: “We’re continually looking at ways to improve the NHS 111 Wales website to make it as up-to-date, accessible and easy to navigate as possible.

“If you’ve used the website before and have some feedback, please take our Experience Survey to share your comments and help shape future services.”

Follow @NHS111Wales on Twitter and search for ‘NHS 111 Wales’ on Facebook for news and updates about the service.