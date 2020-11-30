New restrictions in Wales a “devastating blow” to indoor entertainment and hospitality firms – FSB

A set of new restrictions in the hospitality and leisure sectors across Wales will see a 6pm curfew and the banning of serving alcohol will come into force on Friday.

Restaurants, pubs and bars in Wales will be banned from selling alcohol and will have to close at 6pm when new restrictions are introduced in Wales this week.

Cinemas, bowling alleys, bingo halls, museums and galleries will need to shut from Friday.

The Federation of Small Businesses (FSB) Wales has said the new measures, announced today by first minister Mark Drakeford will be a devastating blow to indoor entertainment and hospitality firms.





Such businesses have only been open since the start of the month after the end of the Wales-wide firebreak.

Speaking at this afternoon’s Welsh Government briefing the first minister said that without tighter restrictions, there could be between 1000 and 1700 “preventable deaths”, according to scientific modelling.

He said: “Unfortunately, the virus is moving incredibly quickly across Wales and is eroding the gains we made during the firebreak period. We now need to take further steps together as a nation to protect people’s health and slow the spread of coronavirus.

“This virus – and this pandemic – continues to be full of unpleasant surprises. It thrives on our normal human behaviour and all those places and opportunities where we come together.

“It underlines why we need to take further, targeted action now. We will focus these changes on places where we meet and where coronavirus thrives, drawing on recent evidence from the UK SAGE group of experts about what interventions have had the biggest impact on the virus.”

Commenting on the restrictions that will be applied to the hospitality industry, Ben Francis, FSB Wales Policy Chair, said:

“There is no getting away from the fact that today’s announcement will come as a devastating blow to those indoor entertainment and hospitality firms that have fought tooth and nail to protect jobs, remain viable and provide a safe environment for their staff and customers this year.”

“For many, having a successful run-in to Christmas would have been vital to keeping the business going through the winter.”

The Welsh Government is making a further £340m available through the Economic Resilience Fund to support businesses affected by the new changes to the regulations.

It will include a specific fund to support hospitality and tourism businesses.

The new Welsh Government support is split into two funds: a £160m Restrictions Business Fund and a £180m sector-specific Economic Resilience Fund grant scheme.

Ben Francis said: “The support package announced by the First Minister will be very welcome. It is important to remember that there are going to be supply chain businesses that will feel the serious impacts of these new measures and it is vital that they are able to benefit from financial support.

“It will be incredibly important that this funding can be rolled out as a matter of urgency – businesses will now be in a position that means that they are entirely reliant on this financial support in order to weather the winter. Funding must be accessible, readily available and paid in the quickest possible time so that it can get into the hands of those where it will make a real difference.

“The sector-specific support for tourism, hospitality and leisure businesses is very welcome and, again, if done right will support the sectors that have faced the economic brunt of the crisis. However, lessons must be learned from the roll-out of the Development Grant which left many businesses confused and disappointed. We cannot afford to get this wrong and hope that this application process will prove to be smoother.

“We would urge Welsh Government to ensure that the funding that is available will be rolled-out in way that ensures it can make a meaningful difference to businesses who were relying on a successful December in order to help them stay viable through the winter.”

Emma McClarkin, Chief Executive of the British Beer & Pub Association, said: “Make no mistake, the 6pm curfew and ban on serving alcohol on all 3,227 pubs in Wales will destroy the sector. Evenings are the key trading period for pubs and enjoying a beer, with or without a meal, is one of life’s simple pleasures – forcing pubs to close at 6pm and banning alcohol sales all but closes them down in reality.



“When you factor in that December, with the festive season, is the most important time of the year for pub goers and our sector, this really couldn’t come at a worse time.

“Thankfully the Welsh Government is looking at significantly increasing the financial support on offer to pubs in Wales in recognition that these restrictions will devastate many businesses.

“Such support is an absolute necessity if Welsh pubs and breweries are to survive this Christmas and be there to re-open and help lead the economic recovery in the future. It is vital too that this support gets through current State Aid restrictions so that ALL pubs who need it have access to it.

“The Prime Minister needs to now deliver significantly enhanced financial support to pubs and the wider supply chain in England, if they are going to survive the dire impact of the new tighter tiering restrictions coming into place this week.”