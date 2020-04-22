Deeside.com > News Denbighshire

Posted: Wed 22nd Apr 2020

New mum thanks ‘fantastic’ midwives at Ysbyty Glan Clwyd for helping her give birth during coronavirus crisis

A new mum has thanked the “fantastic” midwives at Ysbyty Glan Clwyd who helped her to give birth during the coronavirus crisis.

Going into labour can be a nerve wracking experience at the best of times, but especially so during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Hannah has shared her experience on one of the region’s maternity wards as Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board looks to put expectant mothers at ease.

She said: “I just wanted to say a big thank you to the Midwives at Glan Clwyd Hospital.

“I was very scared about giving birth during the current situation but they were fantastic and I had a very positive experience despite the restrictions.

“Special thank you to midwives Jade and Emma who supported us personally.”

Anyone who has concerns about antenatal appointments is asked to call their community midwife so that their care is co-ordinated safely.

Their telephone number is written in your maternity hand held record.

You can also visit the COVID-19 hub on the health board’s website where you can keep up to date with the latest maternity information and frequently asked questions.



