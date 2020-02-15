News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Nestlé recalls Ski Yogurt Variety Pack With Fruit Pieces because it may contain small pieces of black rubber

Published: Saturday, Feb 15th, 2020
Share:

Nestlé UK Limited has taken the precautionary step of voluntary recalling Nestlé Ski Yogurt Variety Pack With Fruit Pieces.

The recall because some yogurts may contain small pieces of black rubber, this is due to an isolated incident in their fruit supplier manufacturing process.

Use by dates of affected batch: 21 February 2020, 28 February 2020, 6 March 2020, 13 March 2020.

If you have bought the above product, do not eat it.

Instead, return the top of the outer carboard sleeve or a pot lid printed with any of these use-by dates, with your full name and address, for a full refund to: Ski Yogurt Recall Freepost Consumer Services Nestlé UK Ltd York

Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com   (adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});

LATEST NEWS:

Want to get paid for your passion? A unique opportunity has arisen to take over a hugely popular small sided football league in Deeside

Update: Burst water main at Aston Hill – affected are extended to include wider part of Shotton and Sandycroft

Update: Burst water main at Aston Hill – affected are extended to include wider part of Shotton and Sandycroft

Airbus “deeply regrets” US decision to hike import tariffs on new planes

Update: One lane closed on A494 Aston Hill due to a burst water main

Heroin addicts in Deeside could be prescribed the drug if North Wales’ Police Commissioner gets green light on radical new trial

Valentines day launch for Flintshire’s best kept communities competition

Groundwork North Wales are looking for volunteers to join their team in Flintshire

Contractors racing to get Queensferry Night Shelter ready ahead of severe storms at the weekend


© Deeside.com Est. 2014
icnn