Nestlé recalls Ski Yogurt Variety Pack With Fruit Pieces because it may contain small pieces of black rubber

Nestlé UK Limited has taken the precautionary step of voluntary recalling Nestlé Ski Yogurt Variety Pack With Fruit Pieces.

The recall because some yogurts may contain small pieces of black rubber, this is due to an isolated incident in their fruit supplier manufacturing process.

Use by dates of affected batch: 21 February 2020, 28 February 2020, 6 March 2020, 13 March 2020.

If you have bought the above product, do not eat it.

Instead, return the top of the outer carboard sleeve or a pot lid printed with any of these use-by dates, with your full name and address, for a full refund to: Ski Yogurt Recall Freepost Consumer Services Nestlé UK Ltd York