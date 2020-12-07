Deeside.com > News

Posted: Mon 7th Dec 2020

Updated: Tue 8th Dec

Neil Gibson confirmed as new manager of Flint Town United

Former Prestatyn Town boss Neil Gibson has taken over as manager of Flint Town United following the departure of Niall McGuinness

The club said Gibson met Flint’s Director of Football, Paul Davies, at the Essity Stadium on Monday morning to discuss the role, “and agree terms, and things were quickly completed to the satisfaction of both parties.”

“So much so, that Neil will be taking charge immediately, overseeing training this week, and be in the dugout at Penybont on Saturday.”

Neil Gibson said: “I’m delighted to become the manager of Flint Town Football Club. After speaking with the Board, I was very impressed with the vision they have for the football club moving forward, which, in turn, made my decision an easy one to make.”


“I feel that this vision is a good fit with my own philosophy and principles, and together we shall be able to move the club in an exciting direction.”

“Flint have waited a long time to be back into the Welsh Premier and the priority is to ensure we retain our status.”

“This will then give us a platform upon which to build. enabling continued development both on and off the pitch, and establishing ourselves as a Cymru Premier club for many years to come.”

“I’m really excited about working with the current group of players and feel they have a vast amount of potential to fulfill.”

“I know the Flint supporters are extremely passionate about their club and I want them all to know that myself, my staff and my players will be giving everything to represent you on the pitch, matching your passion.”

Niall McGuinness had guided Flint back to the top tier of Welsh football after an absence of 22 years.

They were promoted to the Cymru Premier League despite finishing runners-up in the Cymru North to Prestatyn, who were not eligible for promotion.

 



