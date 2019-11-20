National Lottery players get lucky with free days out at RSPB Burton Mere Wetlands

National Lottery players can enjoy free entry to RSPB Burton Mere Wetlands nature reserve near Neston from 23 November to 1 December 2019, as part of The National Lottery’s 25th anniversary celebrations.

Burton Mere Wetlands is one of hundreds of National Lottery funded venues and visitor attractions across the UK saying #ThanksToYou to people who have raised money for good causes by buying a lottery ticket.

More than £40 billion has been raised for good causes by players over the past 25 years in the areas of arts, sport, heritage and community.

The National Lottery Heritage Fund has helped to make Burton Mere Wetlands the heart of the RSPB Dee Estuary nature reserve by previously funding the development of a unique visitor centre and other facilities to connect people with the rich and varied wildlife and history of the estuary.

To celebrate this incredible contribution, one National Lottery ticket or scratchcard entitles the holder, plus up to one additional adult and three accompanying children, free entry to the reserve on any of the above dates.

Admission to the reserve, famous for its amazing wildlife including egrets, marsh harriers, bluebells and badgers plus the site of an Iron Age hillfort, is usually £5 per adult and £2.50 per child (free for RSPB members).

Dan Trotman, Visitor Experience Manager at the RSPB Dee Estuary nature reserve said: “We are immensely grateful for the Lottery funding opportunities that have allowed us to create a better home for nature and people, and we hope that supporters of the National Lottery will come along to see just what is on offer at this fantastic site.

This is a great chance to explore the many trails and see some of the wonderful wildlife on our doorstep. We are delighted to be taking part in the #ThanksToYou campaign in recognition of the Lottery’s 25th anniversary, which highlights the vital contribution National Lottery players make to supporting good causes.”

Ros Kerslake, Chief Executive of the National Lottery Heritage Lottery Fund, said:

“This year the National Lottery turns 25, and what better way to say thank you than offering special offers at some of the places that players have helped fund. It’s not only our wonderful heritage sites that are offering thanks – we also have free entry and special offers at National Lottery funded arts, sports and community attractions – all the places that make the UK such a great place to live.”

For full details on the #ThanksToYou offer, visit www.thankstoyou.org.uk

For further information on the wildlife and facilities at Burton Mere Wetlands, visit rspb.org.uk/burtonmerewetlands