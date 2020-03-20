More details on new social distancing measures which has seen pubs, bars and restaurants ordered to close from tonight

To delay the spread of coronavirus, UK government has instructed some businesses and venues including all pubs, bars and restaurants to close from tonight.

Th move follows ’expert advice’ that more needs to be done to tackle the spread of infection.

So far 3,983 have tested positive for Covid-19 and of 1pm today, Friday March 20 – 177 patients who tested positive for coronavirus have sadly died.

The government says closures will help limit the spread of coronavirus by helping to stop non-essential contact and unnecessary travel, in line with the public guidance announced earlier this week.

The measures will be reviewed on a monthly basis, and are being implemented across the whole of the UK in agreement with the devolved administrations. If needed, the government will enforce these measures by law.

This will not affect supermarkets or retailers that supply fuel, medicines and other vital goods, which will continue to be open as normal for the public.

The following businesses and venues have been asked to close:

Food and drink venues for consumption on-site, such as restaurants and cafes.

Drinking establishments, including pubs, bars, nightclubs.

Entertainment venues, including cinemas, theatres, concert halls, and bingo halls.

Museums and galleries.

Spas, wellness centres and massage parlours.

Casinos and betting shops.

All indoor leisure and sports facilities, including gyms.

This measure will not impact the relaxation of planning rules announced earlier this week which will allow pubs and restaurants to operate as hot food takeaways during the coronavirus outbreak, which will help to support people who are staying at home through this period.

The government has also urged the public to take further steps to protect themselves and the wider population from the coronavirus, including:

Everyone to stay at home unless they need to get essential supplies such as food and medicines.

All those able to work from home to do so, unless their work is essential.

Only traveling if absolutely necessary - while public transport won’t stop, this should only be used for essential travel – for example by key workers to travel to and from work.

The closures announced today will not impact the running of public transport though timetables are being scaled back in some areas from Monday.

Yesterday, the government and rail industry agreed a plan that will see a gradual reduction in train services across the country to reflect lower passenger demand as people change their travel patterns to help reduce the spread of coronavirus, while keeping vital rail services running.

The decision to introduce further measures has been taken based on the latest advice from ‘world-leading’ health and scientific experts advising the government.

When infection rates come down, the government will remove measures as soon as it is safe to do so, guided by scientific advice.

Communities Secretary Rt Hon Robert Jenrick MP said:

We will do whatever it takes to protect people across this country as we tackle the coronavirus outbreak.

While people have responded well to calls for social distancing and self-isolation, we must go further if we are to be able to stop the spread of the virus and protect the most vulnerable people in our society, and our NHS.

That is why we are now telling entertainment and hospitality premises to close temporarily, and people to only travel if absolutely essential, to help protect each other from the further spread of the virus.

We stand behind businesses and their employees and are offering an unprecedented range of support as we tackle this huge challenge together.

Wales First Minister, Mark Drakeford said he would sign the necessary regulations to close pubs, bars and restaurants later tonight, which will come into force immediately.