Roadworks in and around Flintshire this week

Published: Monday, Sep 10th, 2018
A list of roadworks in and around Flintshire this week – also included is an interactive map that gives the very latest information on roadworks locally.

The interactive map below is bang up to date with all traffic info locally.


Roadworks this week
A494 A494 Pinfold Lane to Alltami Lgts, Alltami, Flintshire
11 September — 14 September
Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: 6
Works description: EXCAVATE 17M TRACK AND LAY DUCT AND JINTBAY IN GRASS
Responsibility for works: SP ENERGY NETWORKS
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: GY002613174146
A5104 Mold Road, Broughton, Flintshire
11 September — 14 September
Delays likely Traffic control (give & take)
Works location: OUTSIDE NUMBER 17, MOLD ROAD, BROUGHTON, CHESTER, CH4 0PP
Works description: Disconnect and Remove Kiosk
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC005PP25W00001244534639
A5119 A5119 Dual Section to New Brighton Lights, New Brighton, Flintshire
11 September — 14 September
Delays likely Traffic control (give & take)
Works location: OPPOSITE NUMBER 2, STONE ROW, A5119, NEW BRIGHTON, MOLD, CH7 6RD
Works description: Disconnect and Remove Kiosk
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC005PP25W00001352752343
A5119 Aber Road, Flint, Flintshire
11 September — 12 September
Delays likely Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: OPPOSITE ENTERENCE TO EL SUB STATION
Works description: RESET BOX DEFECT – SECTION 81
Responsibility for works: WELSH WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: PE12594700416
A540 Parkgate Road, Mollington, Chester, Cheshire West and Chester
10 September — 13 September
Delays likely Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: FROM OUTSIDE GREENFIELD COTTAGE TO APRX 249M NW ON PARKGATE ROAD…
Works description: GREAT MOLLINGTON – 431828 – EXTENSIVE TREE CUTTING TO ENABLE CBT’S TO BE HUN ON POLE FOR CONNECTING…
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Advanced planning
Works reference: BC006MU1WSEP00WAJKH38A10
A548 Chester Road, Flint, Flintshire
11 September — 12 September
Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: BETWEEN NUMBERS 163 AND 171
Works description: REMEDIAL REISNTATEMENT FOLLOWING INSTALLATION OF NEW SERVICE CONNECTION
Responsibility for works: WELSH WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: PE12594550249
A548 Chester Road, Oakenholt, Flintshire
11 September — 14 September
Delays likely Traffic control (give & take)
Works location: NEXT TO ENTRANCE TO GARDNERS ROW, CHESTER ROAD, FLINT, CH6 5SU
Works description: Disconnect and Remove Kiosk
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC005PP25W00001352733350
A550
10 September — 11 September
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: lane closures and total North and Southbound .
Works description: A550 northbound and southbound lane closures and total closure due to resurfacing
Responsibility for works: Highways England
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: 70296
A550
11 September — 12 September
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: lane closures and total North and Southbound .
Works description: A550 northbound and southbound lane closures and total closure due to resurfacing
Responsibility for works: Highways England
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: 70296
A550,B5125 The Highway, Hawarden, Flintshire
11 September — 14 September
Delays likely Traffic control (give & take)
Works location: 20M AWAY FROM JUNCTION TO UPPER ASTON HALL LANE, THE HIGHWAY, HAWARDEN, DEESIDE, CH5 3DJ
Works description: Disconnect and Remove Kiosk
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC005PP25W00001244536169
A55 A55 Eb Offslip to A5119 Jct 33, Northop, Flintshire
10 September — 12 September
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: A55, Northop – Junction 33 – Eastbound Offslip
Works description: Soft Estate – Wild Flower Cutting – Overnight Works between 20:00hrs and 06:00hrs
Responsibility for works: Welsh Government
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: PD5011824114357412
B5126 Connahs Quay Road, Northop, Flintshire
10 September — 19 September
Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: FROM THE JUNCTION OF FOX FIELD TO PROPERTY NUMBER 67
Works description: EXCAVATE 104M TRACK AND 2 X MAINS JOINTBAYS IN TARMAC FOOTWAY FOR CUSTOMER CONNECTION
Responsibility for works: SP ENERGY NETWORKS
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: GY002613039607
B5129 Chester Road, Sandycroft, Flintshire
11 September — 14 September
Delays likely Traffic control (priority working)
Works location: 10M AWAY FROM NUMBER 8, CHESTER ROAD, PENTRE, DEESIDE, CH5 2DT
Works description: Disconnect and Remove Kiosk
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC005PP25W00001244534091
B5129 High Street, Connahs Quay, Flintshire
11 September — 13 September
Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: OUTSIDE NUMBER 163
Works description: PERMANENT REINSTATEMENT PROPOSED
Responsibility for works: WELSH WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: PE12594665387
A5119 Northop Road, Northop, Flintshire
11 September — 14 September
Delays possible Some carriageway incursion
Works location: OUTSIDE THE RED LION PUBLIC HOUSE, NORTHOP ROAD, NORTHOP, MOLD, CH7 6BQ
Works description: Disconnect and Remove Kiosk
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC005PP25W00001352840211
A550
10 September — 10 September
Delays possible Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Stop Go Baords .
Works description: A550 North and Southbound between Parkgate Road and Shotwick for Electrical Works
Responsibility for works: Highways England
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: 72772
A55 A55 Eb Little Chef to Northop, Northop, Flintshire
10 September — 12 September
Delays possible Lane closure
Works location: A55 – between Junction 32 and Junction 33 – Northop – Eastbound Carriageway
Works description: Soft estate – wild flower cutting. Overnight works between 20:00hrs and 06:00hrs.
Responsibility for works: Welsh Government
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: PD50118229115426750
B5125,A5104 Chester Road, Broughton, Flintshire
11 September — 14 September
Delays possible Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 10M AWAY FROM JUNCTION TO BRETTON LANE, CHESTER ROAD, BRETTON, CHESTER, CH4 0AX
Works description: Disconnect and Remove Kiosk
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC005PP25W00001244660259
B5127 Liverpool Road, Buckley, Flintshire
10 September — 13 September
Delays possible Some carriageway incursion
Works location: TO THE SIDE OF NUMBER 88, LIVERPOOL ROAD, BUCKLEY, CH7 3LN
Works description: Disconnect and Remove Kiosk
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC005PP25W00001244550624
B5441 Welsh Road, Garden City, Flintshire
10 September — 15 September
Delays possible Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 52
Works description: EXCAVATE JOINT BAY IN FOOTWAY FOR CONNECTION WORKS WITH REINSTATEMENT
Responsibility for works: SP ENERGY NETWORKS
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: GY002613236944
Belmont Avenue, Connahs Quay, Flintshire
11 September — 14 September
Delays possible Traffic control (Stop/Go boards)
Works location: Belmont Avenue
Works description: Remedial Reinstatement
Responsibility for works: WELSH WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: PE12560022808
Fir Brook Avenue, Connahs Quay, Flintshire
11 September — 14 September
Delays possible Traffic control (Stop/Go boards)
Works location: Fir Brook Avenue – from junction with Mold Road (B5126) to junction with Dee Road.
Works description: Remedial Reinstatement
Responsibility for works: WELSH WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: PE12560022807
Glynne Street, Connahs Quay, Flintshire
11 September — 14 September
Delays possible Traffic control (Stop/Go boards)
Works location: Glynne Street – from junction with Mold Road (B5126) to house no. 38
Works description: Remedial Reinstatement
Responsibility for works: WELSH WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: PE12560022802
M56
11 September — 12 September
Delays possible Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Lane 2 Westbound . Left Permanent Lane 2 Closed.
Works description: M56 Eastbound Junction 15 to 16 Lane Two Closures for Barrier Repairs
Responsibility for works: Highways England
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: 71697
M56
11 September — 12 September
Delays possible Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Lane 2 Eastbound. Left Permanent Lane 2 Closed.
Works description: M56 Eastbound Junction 15 to 16 Lane Two Closures for Barrier Repairs
Responsibility for works: Highways England
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: 71697
Nant Mawr Road, Buckley, Flintshire
10 September — 13 September
Delays possible Traffic control (give & take)
Works location: NEXT TO NUMBER 52, NANT MAWR ROAD, BUCKLEY, CH7 2PU
Works description: Disconnect and Remove Kiosk
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC005PP25W0001244550369A
Overwood Lane, Mollington, Chester, Cheshire West and Chester
10 September — 13 September
Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: AT JUNcTION WITH PARKGATE ROAD ON OVERWOOD LANE…
Works description: GREAT MOLLINGTON V33 – PON 431828 – TRAFFIC MANAGEMENT to facilitate BT Openreach Fibre Cabling Work…
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Advanced planning
Works reference: BC006MU1WSEP00WAJKH38A11
Red Hall Avenue, Connahs Quay, Flintshire
11 September — 14 September
Delays possible Traffic control (Stop/Go boards)
Works location: Red Hall Avenue – from junction with Mold Road (B5126) to other junction with Mold Road (B5126).
Works description: Remedial Reinstatement
Responsibility for works: WELSH WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: PE12560022803
Aberllanerch Drive, Buckley, Flintshire
11 September — 23 November
Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)
Works location: O/S NO. 47 BIRKDALE AVENUE – O/S NO. 30 BIRKDALE AVENUE
Works description: REPLACE 219M OF 100MM, 150MM, 200MM DI WITH 219M OF 180MM, 75MM, 125MM PE AND REPLACE OR TRANSFER APPROX 17 SERVICES
Responsibility for works: Wales & West Utilities Limited
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: XY450003001116472
Alltami Road, Alltami, Flintshire
10 September — 13 September
Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)
Works location: OPPOSITE HONEYSUCKLE COTTAGE, ALLTAMI ROAD, BUCKLEY, CH7 3PG
Works description: Disconnect and Remove Kiosk
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC005PP25W00001244550435
Alwen Drive, Connahs Quay, Flintshire
11 September — 14 September
Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)
Works location: Alwen Drive – from junction with Mold Road (B5126) to junction with Morley Avenue.
Works description: Remedial Reinstatement
Responsibility for works: WELSH WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: PE12560022810
Brook Street, Buckley, Flintshire
10 September — 13 September
Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)
Works location: OPPOSITE CRAFTON, BROOK STREET, BUCKLEY, CH7 3AL
Works description: Disconnect and Remove Kiosk
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC005PP25W00001244550070
Clayton Road, Buckley, Flintshire
10 September — 13 September
Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)
Works location: Outside 1 CLAYTON ROAD
Works description: BUCKLEY – 570208 – Provision of Service – Excavate onto BT ducts for the clearance of duct blockages in footway to facilitate spine cabling works.
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUNWIBW57HAN01
Eglwys Close, Buckley, Flintshire
10 September — 13 September
Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion
Works location: OUTSIDE NUMBER 9
Works description: EXCAVATE TRIAL HOLE
Responsibility for works: WELSH WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: PE12594714693
Hamilton Avenue, Sandycroft, Flintshire
11 September — 14 September
Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)
Works location: NEXT TO NUMBER 2, HAMILTON AVENUE, SANDYCROFT, DEESIDE, CH5 2PA
Works description: Disconnect and Remove Kiosk
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC005PP25W0001244535574A
Lansdown Road, Broughton, Flintshire
11 September — 14 September
Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)
Works location: OUTSIDE NUMBER 3, LANSDOWN ROAD, BROUGHTON, CHESTER, CH4 0NY
Works description: Disconnect and Remove Kiosk
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC005PP25W0001244533812A
Ludlow Road, Chester, Cheshire West and Chester
11 September — 14 September
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: O/S 14/16 LUDLOW ROAD CH1 5BJ, LUDLOW ROAD…
Works description: Replace 1 existing pole…
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Advanced planning
Works reference: BC006TI002AP500259134000
Mainwaring Drive, Saltney Ferry, Flintshire
11 September — 14 September
Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)
Works location: NEXT TO NUMBER 5, MAINWARING DRIVE, SALTNEY FERRY, CHESTER, CH4 0AX
Works description: Disconnect and Remove Kiosk
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC005PP25W0001244671183A
Manor Lane, Hawarden, Flintshire
11 September — 14 September
Delays unlikely Traffic control (priority working)
Works location: 100M AWAY FROM JUNCTION TO LITTLE ROODEE, MANOR LANE, HAWARDEN, DEESIDE, CH5 3PP
Works description: Disconnect and Remove Kiosk
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC005PP25W00001244531209
Padeswood Road North, Buckley, Flintshire
10 September — 13 September
Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)
Works location: LOCATED ON FOOTWAY BETWEEN PADESWOOD ROAD NORTH AND HILLSIDE CRESCENT, BUCKLEY, CH7 2PU
Works description: Disconnect and Remove Kiosk
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC005PP25W0001244550411A
Southway, Chester, Cheshire West and Chester
10 September — 13 September
Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)
Works location: IN FOOTWAY OUTSIDE NUMBER 25…
Works description: Boundary box Renew 25mm Job in Footway (Flags (area) )…
Responsibility for works: Severn Trent Water
Current status: Advanced planning
Works reference: LB0068101/000011962234
Spon Green, Buckley, Flintshire
10 September — 13 September
Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)
Works location: NEXT TO HAWTHORNE COTTAGE, SPON GREEN, BUCKLEY, CH7 2AE
Works description: Disconnect and Remove Kiosk
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC005PP25W00001244543026
White Farm Road, Buckley, Flintshire
11 September — 14 September
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: OPPOSITE JUNCTION PENTRE LANE ON WHITE FARM ROAD
Works description: BUCKLEY – 568151 – PLANNED MAINTAINENCE – RENEW FRAME AND COVER IN verge
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUNWIBW3N0WZ01

