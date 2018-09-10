Roadworks in and around Flintshire this week

Roadworks this week

A494 A494 Pinfold Lane to Alltami Lgts, Alltami, Flintshire 11 September — 14 September Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals) Works location: 6 Works description: EXCAVATE 17M TRACK AND LAY DUCT AND JINTBAY IN GRASS Responsibility for works: SP ENERGY NETWORKS Current status: Planned work about to start Works reference: GY002613174146

A5104 Mold Road, Broughton, Flintshire 11 September — 14 September Delays likely Traffic control (give & take) Works location: OUTSIDE NUMBER 17, MOLD ROAD, BROUGHTON, CHESTER, CH4 0PP Works description: Disconnect and Remove Kiosk Responsibility for works: Openreach Current status: Planned work about to start Works reference: BC005PP25W00001244534639

A5119 A5119 Dual Section to New Brighton Lights, New Brighton, Flintshire 11 September — 14 September Delays likely Traffic control (give & take) Works location: OPPOSITE NUMBER 2, STONE ROW, A5119, NEW BRIGHTON, MOLD, CH7 6RD Works description: Disconnect and Remove Kiosk Responsibility for works: Openreach Current status: Planned work about to start Works reference: BC005PP25W00001352752343

A5119 Aber Road, Flint, Flintshire 11 September — 12 September Delays likely Traffic control (multi-way signals) Works location: OPPOSITE ENTERENCE TO EL SUB STATION Works description: RESET BOX DEFECT – SECTION 81 Responsibility for works: WELSH WATER Current status: Planned work about to start Works reference: PE12594700416

A540 Parkgate Road, Mollington, Chester, Cheshire West and Chester 10 September — 13 September Delays likely Traffic control (multi-way signals) Works location: FROM OUTSIDE GREENFIELD COTTAGE TO APRX 249M NW ON PARKGATE ROAD… Works description: GREAT MOLLINGTON – 431828 – EXTENSIVE TREE CUTTING TO ENABLE CBT’S TO BE HUN ON POLE FOR CONNECTING… Responsibility for works: Openreach Current status: Advanced planning Works reference: BC006MU1WSEP00WAJKH38A10

A548 Chester Road, Flint, Flintshire 11 September — 12 September Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals) Works location: BETWEEN NUMBERS 163 AND 171 Works description: REMEDIAL REISNTATEMENT FOLLOWING INSTALLATION OF NEW SERVICE CONNECTION Responsibility for works: WELSH WATER Current status: Planned work about to start Works reference: PE12594550249

A548 Chester Road, Oakenholt, Flintshire 11 September — 14 September Delays likely Traffic control (give & take) Works location: NEXT TO ENTRANCE TO GARDNERS ROW, CHESTER ROAD, FLINT, CH6 5SU Works description: Disconnect and Remove Kiosk Responsibility for works: Openreach Current status: Planned work about to start Works reference: BC005PP25W00001352733350

A550 10 September — 11 September Delays likely Road closure Works location: lane closures and total North and Southbound . Works description: A550 northbound and southbound lane closures and total closure due to resurfacing Responsibility for works: Highways England Current status: Planned work about to start Works reference: 70296

A550 11 September — 12 September Delays likely Road closure Works location: lane closures and total North and Southbound . Works description: A550 northbound and southbound lane closures and total closure due to resurfacing Responsibility for works: Highways England Current status: Planned work about to start Works reference: 70296

A550,B5125 The Highway, Hawarden, Flintshire 11 September — 14 September Delays likely Traffic control (give & take) Works location: 20M AWAY FROM JUNCTION TO UPPER ASTON HALL LANE, THE HIGHWAY, HAWARDEN, DEESIDE, CH5 3DJ Works description: Disconnect and Remove Kiosk Responsibility for works: Openreach Current status: Planned work about to start Works reference: BC005PP25W00001244536169

A55 A55 Eb Offslip to A5119 Jct 33, Northop, Flintshire 10 September — 12 September Delays likely Road closure Works location: A55, Northop – Junction 33 – Eastbound Offslip Works description: Soft Estate – Wild Flower Cutting – Overnight Works between 20:00hrs and 06:00hrs Responsibility for works: Welsh Government Current status: Planned work about to start Works reference: PD5011824114357412

B5126 Connahs Quay Road, Northop, Flintshire 10 September — 19 September Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals) Works location: FROM THE JUNCTION OF FOX FIELD TO PROPERTY NUMBER 67 Works description: EXCAVATE 104M TRACK AND 2 X MAINS JOINTBAYS IN TARMAC FOOTWAY FOR CUSTOMER CONNECTION Responsibility for works: SP ENERGY NETWORKS Current status: Planned work about to start Works reference: GY002613039607

B5129 Chester Road, Sandycroft, Flintshire 11 September — 14 September Delays likely Traffic control (priority working) Works location: 10M AWAY FROM NUMBER 8, CHESTER ROAD, PENTRE, DEESIDE, CH5 2DT Works description: Disconnect and Remove Kiosk Responsibility for works: Openreach Current status: Planned work about to start Works reference: BC005PP25W00001244534091

B5129 High Street, Connahs Quay, Flintshire 11 September — 13 September Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals) Works location: OUTSIDE NUMBER 163 Works description: PERMANENT REINSTATEMENT PROPOSED Responsibility for works: WELSH WATER Current status: Planned work about to start Works reference: PE12594665387

A5119 Northop Road, Northop, Flintshire 11 September — 14 September Delays possible Some carriageway incursion Works location: OUTSIDE THE RED LION PUBLIC HOUSE, NORTHOP ROAD, NORTHOP, MOLD, CH7 6BQ Works description: Disconnect and Remove Kiosk Responsibility for works: Openreach Current status: Planned work about to start Works reference: BC005PP25W00001352840211

A550 10 September — 10 September Delays possible Some carriageway incursion Works location: Stop Go Baords . Works description: A550 North and Southbound between Parkgate Road and Shotwick for Electrical Works Responsibility for works: Highways England Current status: Planned work about to start Works reference: 72772

A55 A55 Eb Little Chef to Northop, Northop, Flintshire 10 September — 12 September Delays possible Lane closure Works location: A55 – between Junction 32 and Junction 33 – Northop – Eastbound Carriageway Works description: Soft estate – wild flower cutting. Overnight works between 20:00hrs and 06:00hrs. Responsibility for works: Welsh Government Current status: Planned work about to start Works reference: PD50118229115426750

B5125,A5104 Chester Road, Broughton, Flintshire 11 September — 14 September Delays possible Some carriageway incursion Works location: 10M AWAY FROM JUNCTION TO BRETTON LANE, CHESTER ROAD, BRETTON, CHESTER, CH4 0AX Works description: Disconnect and Remove Kiosk Responsibility for works: Openreach Current status: Planned work about to start Works reference: BC005PP25W00001244660259

B5127 Liverpool Road, Buckley, Flintshire 10 September — 13 September Delays possible Some carriageway incursion Works location: TO THE SIDE OF NUMBER 88, LIVERPOOL ROAD, BUCKLEY, CH7 3LN Works description: Disconnect and Remove Kiosk Responsibility for works: Openreach Current status: Planned work about to start Works reference: BC005PP25W00001244550624

B5441 Welsh Road, Garden City, Flintshire 10 September — 15 September Delays possible Some carriageway incursion Works location: 52 Works description: EXCAVATE JOINT BAY IN FOOTWAY FOR CONNECTION WORKS WITH REINSTATEMENT Responsibility for works: SP ENERGY NETWORKS Current status: Planned work about to start Works reference: GY002613236944

Belmont Avenue, Connahs Quay, Flintshire 11 September — 14 September Delays possible Traffic control (Stop/Go boards) Works location: Belmont Avenue Works description: Remedial Reinstatement Responsibility for works: WELSH WATER Current status: Planned work about to start Works reference: PE12560022808

Fir Brook Avenue, Connahs Quay, Flintshire 11 September — 14 September Delays possible Traffic control (Stop/Go boards) Works location: Fir Brook Avenue – from junction with Mold Road (B5126) to junction with Dee Road. Works description: Remedial Reinstatement Responsibility for works: WELSH WATER Current status: Planned work about to start Works reference: PE12560022807

Glynne Street, Connahs Quay, Flintshire 11 September — 14 September Delays possible Traffic control (Stop/Go boards) Works location: Glynne Street – from junction with Mold Road (B5126) to house no. 38 Works description: Remedial Reinstatement Responsibility for works: WELSH WATER Current status: Planned work about to start Works reference: PE12560022802

M56 11 September — 12 September Delays possible Some carriageway incursion Works location: Lane 2 Westbound . Left Permanent Lane 2 Closed. Works description: M56 Eastbound Junction 15 to 16 Lane Two Closures for Barrier Repairs Responsibility for works: Highways England Current status: Planned work about to start Works reference: 71697

M56 11 September — 12 September Delays possible Some carriageway incursion Works location: Lane 2 Eastbound. Left Permanent Lane 2 Closed. Works description: M56 Eastbound Junction 15 to 16 Lane Two Closures for Barrier Repairs Responsibility for works: Highways England Current status: Planned work about to start Works reference: 71697

Nant Mawr Road, Buckley, Flintshire 10 September — 13 September Delays possible Traffic control (give & take) Works location: NEXT TO NUMBER 52, NANT MAWR ROAD, BUCKLEY, CH7 2PU Works description: Disconnect and Remove Kiosk Responsibility for works: Openreach Current status: Planned work about to start Works reference: BC005PP25W0001244550369A

Overwood Lane, Mollington, Chester, Cheshire West and Chester 10 September — 13 September Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals) Works location: AT JUNcTION WITH PARKGATE ROAD ON OVERWOOD LANE… Works description: GREAT MOLLINGTON V33 – PON 431828 – TRAFFIC MANAGEMENT to facilitate BT Openreach Fibre Cabling Work… Responsibility for works: Openreach Current status: Advanced planning Works reference: BC006MU1WSEP00WAJKH38A11

Red Hall Avenue, Connahs Quay, Flintshire 11 September — 14 September Delays possible Traffic control (Stop/Go boards) Works location: Red Hall Avenue – from junction with Mold Road (B5126) to other junction with Mold Road (B5126). Works description: Remedial Reinstatement Responsibility for works: WELSH WATER Current status: Planned work about to start Works reference: PE12560022803

Aberllanerch Drive, Buckley, Flintshire 11 September — 23 November Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take) Works location: O/S NO. 47 BIRKDALE AVENUE – O/S NO. 30 BIRKDALE AVENUE Works description: REPLACE 219M OF 100MM, 150MM, 200MM DI WITH 219M OF 180MM, 75MM, 125MM PE AND REPLACE OR TRANSFER APPROX 17 SERVICES Responsibility for works: Wales & West Utilities Limited Current status: Planned work about to start Works reference: XY450003001116472

Alltami Road, Alltami, Flintshire 10 September — 13 September Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take) Works location: OPPOSITE HONEYSUCKLE COTTAGE, ALLTAMI ROAD, BUCKLEY, CH7 3PG Works description: Disconnect and Remove Kiosk Responsibility for works: Openreach Current status: Planned work about to start Works reference: BC005PP25W00001244550435

Alwen Drive, Connahs Quay, Flintshire 11 September — 14 September Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take) Works location: Alwen Drive – from junction with Mold Road (B5126) to junction with Morley Avenue. Works description: Remedial Reinstatement Responsibility for works: WELSH WATER Current status: Planned work about to start Works reference: PE12560022810

Brook Street, Buckley, Flintshire 10 September — 13 September Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take) Works location: OPPOSITE CRAFTON, BROOK STREET, BUCKLEY, CH7 3AL Works description: Disconnect and Remove Kiosk Responsibility for works: Openreach Current status: Planned work about to start Works reference: BC005PP25W00001244550070

Clayton Road, Buckley, Flintshire 10 September — 13 September Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take) Works location: Outside 1 CLAYTON ROAD Works description: BUCKLEY – 570208 – Provision of Service – Excavate onto BT ducts for the clearance of duct blockages in footway to facilitate spine cabling works. Responsibility for works: Openreach Current status: Planned work about to start Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUNWIBW57HAN01

Eglwys Close, Buckley, Flintshire 10 September — 13 September Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion Works location: OUTSIDE NUMBER 9 Works description: EXCAVATE TRIAL HOLE Responsibility for works: WELSH WATER Current status: Planned work about to start Works reference: PE12594714693

Hamilton Avenue, Sandycroft, Flintshire 11 September — 14 September Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take) Works location: NEXT TO NUMBER 2, HAMILTON AVENUE, SANDYCROFT, DEESIDE, CH5 2PA Works description: Disconnect and Remove Kiosk Responsibility for works: Openreach Current status: Planned work about to start Works reference: BC005PP25W0001244535574A

Lansdown Road, Broughton, Flintshire 11 September — 14 September Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take) Works location: OUTSIDE NUMBER 3, LANSDOWN ROAD, BROUGHTON, CHESTER, CH4 0NY Works description: Disconnect and Remove Kiosk Responsibility for works: Openreach Current status: Planned work about to start Works reference: BC005PP25W0001244533812A

Ludlow Road, Chester, Cheshire West and Chester 11 September — 14 September Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion Works location: O/S 14/16 LUDLOW ROAD CH1 5BJ, LUDLOW ROAD… Works description: Replace 1 existing pole… Responsibility for works: Openreach Current status: Advanced planning Works reference: BC006TI002AP500259134000

Mainwaring Drive, Saltney Ferry, Flintshire 11 September — 14 September Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take) Works location: NEXT TO NUMBER 5, MAINWARING DRIVE, SALTNEY FERRY, CHESTER, CH4 0AX Works description: Disconnect and Remove Kiosk Responsibility for works: Openreach Current status: Planned work about to start Works reference: BC005PP25W0001244671183A

Manor Lane, Hawarden, Flintshire 11 September — 14 September Delays unlikely Traffic control (priority working) Works location: 100M AWAY FROM JUNCTION TO LITTLE ROODEE, MANOR LANE, HAWARDEN, DEESIDE, CH5 3PP Works description: Disconnect and Remove Kiosk Responsibility for works: Openreach Current status: Planned work about to start Works reference: BC005PP25W00001244531209

Padeswood Road North, Buckley, Flintshire 10 September — 13 September Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take) Works location: LOCATED ON FOOTWAY BETWEEN PADESWOOD ROAD NORTH AND HILLSIDE CRESCENT, BUCKLEY, CH7 2PU Works description: Disconnect and Remove Kiosk Responsibility for works: Openreach Current status: Planned work about to start Works reference: BC005PP25W0001244550411A

Southway, Chester, Cheshire West and Chester 10 September — 13 September Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take) Works location: IN FOOTWAY OUTSIDE NUMBER 25… Works description: Boundary box Renew 25mm Job in Footway (Flags (area) )… Responsibility for works: Severn Trent Water Current status: Advanced planning Works reference: LB0068101/000011962234

Spon Green, Buckley, Flintshire 10 September — 13 September Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take) Works location: NEXT TO HAWTHORNE COTTAGE, SPON GREEN, BUCKLEY, CH7 2AE Works description: Disconnect and Remove Kiosk Responsibility for works: Openreach Current status: Planned work about to start Works reference: BC005PP25W00001244543026