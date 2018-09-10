Roadworks in and around Flintshire this week

|
Roadworks this week
|
|A494 A494 Pinfold Lane to Alltami Lgts, Alltami, Flintshire
|11 September — 14 September
|Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)
|Works location: 6
|Works description: EXCAVATE 17M TRACK AND LAY DUCT AND JINTBAY IN GRASS
|Responsibility for works: SP ENERGY NETWORKS
|Current status: Planned work about to start
|Works reference: GY002613174146
|
|
|
|
|A5119 A5119 Dual Section to New Brighton Lights, New Brighton, Flintshire
|11 September — 14 September
|Delays likely Traffic control (give & take)
|Works location: OPPOSITE NUMBER 2, STONE ROW, A5119, NEW BRIGHTON, MOLD, CH7 6RD
|Works description: Disconnect and Remove Kiosk
|Responsibility for works: Openreach
|Current status: Planned work about to start
|Works reference: BC005PP25W00001352752343
|
|
|A5119 Aber Road, Flint, Flintshire
|11 September — 12 September
|Delays likely Traffic control (multi-way signals)
|Works location: OPPOSITE ENTERENCE TO EL SUB STATION
|Works description: RESET BOX DEFECT – SECTION 81
|Responsibility for works: WELSH WATER
|Current status: Planned work about to start
|Works reference: PE12594700416
|
|
|A540 Parkgate Road, Mollington, Chester, Cheshire West and Chester
|10 September — 13 September
|Delays likely Traffic control (multi-way signals)
|Works location: FROM OUTSIDE GREENFIELD COTTAGE TO APRX 249M NW ON PARKGATE ROAD…
|Works description: GREAT MOLLINGTON – 431828 – EXTENSIVE TREE CUTTING TO ENABLE CBT’S TO BE HUN ON POLE FOR CONNECTING…
|Responsibility for works: Openreach
|Current status: Advanced planning
|Works reference: BC006MU1WSEP00WAJKH38A10
|
|
|A548 Chester Road, Flint, Flintshire
|11 September — 12 September
|Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)
|Works location: BETWEEN NUMBERS 163 AND 171
|Works description: REMEDIAL REISNTATEMENT FOLLOWING INSTALLATION OF NEW SERVICE CONNECTION
|Responsibility for works: WELSH WATER
|Current status: Planned work about to start
|Works reference: PE12594550249
|
|
|A548 Chester Road, Oakenholt, Flintshire
|11 September — 14 September
|Delays likely Traffic control (give & take)
|Works location: NEXT TO ENTRANCE TO GARDNERS ROW, CHESTER ROAD, FLINT, CH6 5SU
|Works description: Disconnect and Remove Kiosk
|Responsibility for works: Openreach
|Current status: Planned work about to start
|Works reference: BC005PP25W00001352733350
|
|
|A550
|10 September — 11 September
|Delays likely Road closure
|Works location: lane closures and total North and Southbound .
|Works description: A550 northbound and southbound lane closures and total closure due to resurfacing
|Responsibility for works: Highways England
|Current status: Planned work about to start
|Works reference: 70296
|
|
|A550
|11 September — 12 September
|Delays likely Road closure
|Works location: lane closures and total North and Southbound .
|Works description: A550 northbound and southbound lane closures and total closure due to resurfacing
|Responsibility for works: Highways England
|Current status: Planned work about to start
|Works reference: 70296
|
|
|A550,B5125 The Highway, Hawarden, Flintshire
|11 September — 14 September
|Delays likely Traffic control (give & take)
|Works location: 20M AWAY FROM JUNCTION TO UPPER ASTON HALL LANE, THE HIGHWAY, HAWARDEN, DEESIDE, CH5 3DJ
|Works description: Disconnect and Remove Kiosk
|Responsibility for works: Openreach
|Current status: Planned work about to start
|Works reference: BC005PP25W00001244536169
|
|
|A55 A55 Eb Offslip to A5119 Jct 33, Northop, Flintshire
|10 September — 12 September
|Delays likely Road closure
|Works location: A55, Northop – Junction 33 – Eastbound Offslip
|Works description: Soft Estate – Wild Flower Cutting – Overnight Works between 20:00hrs and 06:00hrs
|Responsibility for works: Welsh Government
|Current status: Planned work about to start
|Works reference: PD5011824114357412
|
|
|B5126 Connahs Quay Road, Northop, Flintshire
|10 September — 19 September
|Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)
|Works location: FROM THE JUNCTION OF FOX FIELD TO PROPERTY NUMBER 67
|Works description: EXCAVATE 104M TRACK AND 2 X MAINS JOINTBAYS IN TARMAC FOOTWAY FOR CUSTOMER CONNECTION
|Responsibility for works: SP ENERGY NETWORKS
|Current status: Planned work about to start
|Works reference: GY002613039607
|
|
|B5129 Chester Road, Sandycroft, Flintshire
|11 September — 14 September
|Delays likely Traffic control (priority working)
|Works location: 10M AWAY FROM NUMBER 8, CHESTER ROAD, PENTRE, DEESIDE, CH5 2DT
|Works description: Disconnect and Remove Kiosk
|Responsibility for works: Openreach
|Current status: Planned work about to start
|Works reference: BC005PP25W00001244534091
|
|
|B5129 High Street, Connahs Quay, Flintshire
|11 September — 13 September
|Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)
|Works location: OUTSIDE NUMBER 163
|Works description: PERMANENT REINSTATEMENT PROPOSED
|Responsibility for works: WELSH WATER
|Current status: Planned work about to start
|Works reference: PE12594665387
|
|
|A5119 Northop Road, Northop, Flintshire
|11 September — 14 September
|Delays possible Some carriageway incursion
|Works location: OUTSIDE THE RED LION PUBLIC HOUSE, NORTHOP ROAD, NORTHOP, MOLD, CH7 6BQ
|Works description: Disconnect and Remove Kiosk
|Responsibility for works: Openreach
|Current status: Planned work about to start
|Works reference: BC005PP25W00001352840211
|
|
|A550
|10 September — 10 September
|Delays possible Some carriageway incursion
|Works location: Stop Go Baords .
|Works description: A550 North and Southbound between Parkgate Road and Shotwick for Electrical Works
|Responsibility for works: Highways England
|Current status: Planned work about to start
|Works reference: 72772
|
|
|A55 A55 Eb Little Chef to Northop, Northop, Flintshire
|10 September — 12 September
|Delays possible Lane closure
|Works location: A55 – between Junction 32 and Junction 33 – Northop – Eastbound Carriageway
|Works description: Soft estate – wild flower cutting. Overnight works between 20:00hrs and 06:00hrs.
|Responsibility for works: Welsh Government
|Current status: Planned work about to start
|Works reference: PD50118229115426750
|
|
|B5125,A5104 Chester Road, Broughton, Flintshire
|11 September — 14 September
|Delays possible Some carriageway incursion
|Works location: 10M AWAY FROM JUNCTION TO BRETTON LANE, CHESTER ROAD, BRETTON, CHESTER, CH4 0AX
|Works description: Disconnect and Remove Kiosk
|Responsibility for works: Openreach
|Current status: Planned work about to start
|Works reference: BC005PP25W00001244660259
|
|
|
|
|B5441 Welsh Road, Garden City, Flintshire
|10 September — 15 September
|Delays possible Some carriageway incursion
|Works location: 52
|Works description: EXCAVATE JOINT BAY IN FOOTWAY FOR CONNECTION WORKS WITH REINSTATEMENT
|Responsibility for works: SP ENERGY NETWORKS
|Current status: Planned work about to start
|Works reference: GY002613236944
|
|
|Belmont Avenue, Connahs Quay, Flintshire
|11 September — 14 September
|Delays possible Traffic control (Stop/Go boards)
|Works location: Belmont Avenue
|Works description: Remedial Reinstatement
|Responsibility for works: WELSH WATER
|Current status: Planned work about to start
|Works reference: PE12560022808
|
|
|Fir Brook Avenue, Connahs Quay, Flintshire
|11 September — 14 September
|Delays possible Traffic control (Stop/Go boards)
|Works location: Fir Brook Avenue – from junction with Mold Road (B5126) to junction with Dee Road.
|Works description: Remedial Reinstatement
|Responsibility for works: WELSH WATER
|Current status: Planned work about to start
|Works reference: PE12560022807
|
|
|Glynne Street, Connahs Quay, Flintshire
|11 September — 14 September
|Delays possible Traffic control (Stop/Go boards)
|Works location: Glynne Street – from junction with Mold Road (B5126) to house no. 38
|Works description: Remedial Reinstatement
|Responsibility for works: WELSH WATER
|Current status: Planned work about to start
|Works reference: PE12560022802
|
|
|M56
|11 September — 12 September
|Delays possible Some carriageway incursion
|Works location: Lane 2 Westbound . Left Permanent Lane 2 Closed.
|Works description: M56 Eastbound Junction 15 to 16 Lane Two Closures for Barrier Repairs
|Responsibility for works: Highways England
|Current status: Planned work about to start
|Works reference: 71697
|
|
|M56
|11 September — 12 September
|Delays possible Some carriageway incursion
|Works location: Lane 2 Eastbound. Left Permanent Lane 2 Closed.
|Works description: M56 Eastbound Junction 15 to 16 Lane Two Closures for Barrier Repairs
|Responsibility for works: Highways England
|Current status: Planned work about to start
|Works reference: 71697
|
|
|
|
|Overwood Lane, Mollington, Chester, Cheshire West and Chester
|10 September — 13 September
|Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)
|Works location: AT JUNcTION WITH PARKGATE ROAD ON OVERWOOD LANE…
|Works description: GREAT MOLLINGTON V33 – PON 431828 – TRAFFIC MANAGEMENT to facilitate BT Openreach Fibre Cabling Work…
|Responsibility for works: Openreach
|Current status: Advanced planning
|Works reference: BC006MU1WSEP00WAJKH38A11
|
|
|Red Hall Avenue, Connahs Quay, Flintshire
|11 September — 14 September
|Delays possible Traffic control (Stop/Go boards)
|Works location: Red Hall Avenue – from junction with Mold Road (B5126) to other junction with Mold Road (B5126).
|Works description: Remedial Reinstatement
|Responsibility for works: WELSH WATER
|Current status: Planned work about to start
|Works reference: PE12560022803
|
|
|Aberllanerch Drive, Buckley, Flintshire
|11 September — 23 November
|Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)
|Works location: O/S NO. 47 BIRKDALE AVENUE – O/S NO. 30 BIRKDALE AVENUE
|Works description: REPLACE 219M OF 100MM, 150MM, 200MM DI WITH 219M OF 180MM, 75MM, 125MM PE AND REPLACE OR TRANSFER APPROX 17 SERVICES
|Responsibility for works: Wales & West Utilities Limited
|Current status: Planned work about to start
|Works reference: XY450003001116472
|
|
|Alltami Road, Alltami, Flintshire
|10 September — 13 September
|Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)
|Works location: OPPOSITE HONEYSUCKLE COTTAGE, ALLTAMI ROAD, BUCKLEY, CH7 3PG
|Works description: Disconnect and Remove Kiosk
|Responsibility for works: Openreach
|Current status: Planned work about to start
|Works reference: BC005PP25W00001244550435
|
|
|Alwen Drive, Connahs Quay, Flintshire
|11 September — 14 September
|Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)
|Works location: Alwen Drive – from junction with Mold Road (B5126) to junction with Morley Avenue.
|Works description: Remedial Reinstatement
|Responsibility for works: WELSH WATER
|Current status: Planned work about to start
|Works reference: PE12560022810
|
|
|Brook Street, Buckley, Flintshire
|10 September — 13 September
|Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)
|Works location: OPPOSITE CRAFTON, BROOK STREET, BUCKLEY, CH7 3AL
|Works description: Disconnect and Remove Kiosk
|Responsibility for works: Openreach
|Current status: Planned work about to start
|Works reference: BC005PP25W00001244550070
|
|
|Clayton Road, Buckley, Flintshire
|10 September — 13 September
|Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)
|Works location: Outside 1 CLAYTON ROAD
|Works description: BUCKLEY – 570208 – Provision of Service – Excavate onto BT ducts for the clearance of duct blockages in footway to facilitate spine cabling works.
|Responsibility for works: Openreach
|Current status: Planned work about to start
|Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUNWIBW57HAN01
|
|
|Eglwys Close, Buckley, Flintshire
|10 September — 13 September
|Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion
|Works location: OUTSIDE NUMBER 9
|Works description: EXCAVATE TRIAL HOLE
|Responsibility for works: WELSH WATER
|Current status: Planned work about to start
|Works reference: PE12594714693
|
|
|Hamilton Avenue, Sandycroft, Flintshire
|11 September — 14 September
|Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)
|Works location: NEXT TO NUMBER 2, HAMILTON AVENUE, SANDYCROFT, DEESIDE, CH5 2PA
|Works description: Disconnect and Remove Kiosk
|Responsibility for works: Openreach
|Current status: Planned work about to start
|Works reference: BC005PP25W0001244535574A
|
|
|Lansdown Road, Broughton, Flintshire
|11 September — 14 September
|Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)
|Works location: OUTSIDE NUMBER 3, LANSDOWN ROAD, BROUGHTON, CHESTER, CH4 0NY
|Works description: Disconnect and Remove Kiosk
|Responsibility for works: Openreach
|Current status: Planned work about to start
|Works reference: BC005PP25W0001244533812A
|
|
|Ludlow Road, Chester, Cheshire West and Chester
|11 September — 14 September
|Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
|Works location: O/S 14/16 LUDLOW ROAD CH1 5BJ, LUDLOW ROAD…
|Works description: Replace 1 existing pole…
|Responsibility for works: Openreach
|Current status: Advanced planning
|Works reference: BC006TI002AP500259134000
|
|
|Mainwaring Drive, Saltney Ferry, Flintshire
|11 September — 14 September
|Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)
|Works location: NEXT TO NUMBER 5, MAINWARING DRIVE, SALTNEY FERRY, CHESTER, CH4 0AX
|Works description: Disconnect and Remove Kiosk
|Responsibility for works: Openreach
|Current status: Planned work about to start
|Works reference: BC005PP25W0001244671183A
|
|
|Manor Lane, Hawarden, Flintshire
|11 September — 14 September
|Delays unlikely Traffic control (priority working)
|Works location: 100M AWAY FROM JUNCTION TO LITTLE ROODEE, MANOR LANE, HAWARDEN, DEESIDE, CH5 3PP
|Works description: Disconnect and Remove Kiosk
|Responsibility for works: Openreach
|Current status: Planned work about to start
|Works reference: BC005PP25W00001244531209
|
|
|Padeswood Road North, Buckley, Flintshire
|10 September — 13 September
|Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)
|Works location: LOCATED ON FOOTWAY BETWEEN PADESWOOD ROAD NORTH AND HILLSIDE CRESCENT, BUCKLEY, CH7 2PU
|Works description: Disconnect and Remove Kiosk
|Responsibility for works: Openreach
|Current status: Planned work about to start
|Works reference: BC005PP25W0001244550411A
|
|
|Southway, Chester, Cheshire West and Chester
|10 September — 13 September
|Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)
|Works location: IN FOOTWAY OUTSIDE NUMBER 25…
|Works description: Boundary box Renew 25mm Job in Footway (Flags (area) )…
|Responsibility for works: Severn Trent Water
|Current status: Advanced planning
|Works reference: LB0068101/000011962234
|
|
|Spon Green, Buckley, Flintshire
|10 September — 13 September
|Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)
|Works location: NEXT TO HAWTHORNE COTTAGE, SPON GREEN, BUCKLEY, CH7 2AE
|Works description: Disconnect and Remove Kiosk
|Responsibility for works: Openreach
|Current status: Planned work about to start
|Works reference: BC005PP25W00001244543026
|
|
|White Farm Road, Buckley, Flintshire
|11 September — 14 September
|Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
|Works location: OPPOSITE JUNCTION PENTRE LANE ON WHITE FARM ROAD
|Works description: BUCKLEY – 568151 – PLANNED MAINTAINENCE – RENEW FRAME AND COVER IN verge
|Responsibility for works: Openreach
|Current status: Planned work about to start
|Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUNWIBW3N0WZ01