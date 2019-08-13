Mold Town Centre shortlisted for ‘Great British High Street Award’

A Flintshire town centre has been shortlisted for a Great British High Street award.

Mold is one of 28 UK towns vying for the coveted ‘Rising Star Award’ in the 2019 Great British High Street Awards which is run by the UK government.

Despite the well-documented decline of high streets across the UK, they still play a crucial part in creating jobs, nurturing small businesses and driving local and regional economies.

Outlining the reason why Mold has been shortlisted the Great British High Street Awards website states:

“With award winning restaurants and a year-round calendar of events, Mold High Street is committed to becoming the ideal place for shopping, tourism, living and working.

This Welsh town has developed the Mold Digital Trail App and uses social media as a key tool when engaging with the community.

The town has planted 75 new trees in public spaces and hosts an annual Spring Clean event where over 720 people volunteered and over 300 bags of rubbish were collected.

The Mayor’s ‘Save a Life’ campaign has placed 25 defibrillators around the town and has encouraged over 1,500 people to learn key life saving techniques.

They have also installed welcome gateway signage on all routes into the town and there are tourist information points within the town itself.“

Delyn MP David Hanson is urging “as many people as possible” to take part in a public vote and back Mold, he said:

“It is brilliant news to hear that Mold has been shortlisted for the Great British High Street Award.

The hard work of local businesses, the Town Council and community groups to make Mold the thriving town is it today cannot go without notice.

Mold has always been a town that has excelled in the arts and provides a high street all other communities would be proud to have.

“I hope as many people as possible will vote for Mold so we can get the recognition the town thoroughly deserves.

“I’m urging people to visit https://thegreatbritishhighstreet.co.uk/high-street-of-the-year-awards/rising-star-flintshire and vote for Mold.”