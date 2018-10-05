Mold town centre parking charges tweaked after criticism

Parking charges in Mold have been changed following criticism of recent price hikes.

Several price increases were introduced at car parks in the town centre after being approved by Flintshire Council’s cabinet May.

However, it was met with opposition from both shoppers and traders who were concerned about how it would impact visitor numbers.

Following the feedback, all short stay car parks in Mold are now £1 for three hours instead of two.

The authority has also pledged to ensure limits on 30 minute parking bays are enforced to make more spaces available.

Flintshire Council’s chief officer for streetscene and transportation, Steve Jones, said: “Following changes to the council’s parking charges in May 2018, a request was received from Mold Town Council to review the time visitors to the town are allowed to park from a two hour period to a three hour period.

“As this proposal was within the guidelines of the authority’s car parking policy, the council agreed to this request and following statutory consultation the three hour time banding has now been implemented.

“Flintshire County Council’s enforcement team regularly monitor the town and will enforce parking issues in contravention to the traffic orders in the town.”

It’s previously been warned that the increases have had a negative impact on traders in Mold, where charges are higher than the rest of the county because of the number of visitors.

The changes also affect residents in Buckley, Connah’s Quay, Flint, Holywell, Queensferry and Shotton.

The authority said the move was necessary to produce additional revenue, and also reasonable in comparison to parking costs in other areas.

But a report published last month showed the amount of money being brought in was lower than anticipated.



By Liam Randall – Local Democracy Reporter.