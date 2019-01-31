Mold based search and rescue team called to help two walkers lost in the dark near Moel Famau

Volunteers from NEWSAR, the North East Wales Search and Rescue team based in Mold were called out to assist two lost walkers and their dog near Moel Famau.

The rescue team were called by North Wales Police in the evening after the walkers had become lost in the dark in the forest areas east of Moel Famau

A spokesperson for the team said the walkers “tried for some time to relocate themselves, but with temperatures falling fast they made the right decision to call for help.”

By using some smartphone tools we were able to identify their location and instructions over the phone were provided on which way to head.

We also sent team vehicles to the lower car park on Moel Famau to display our Blue lights as a further guide.

The groups were then able to make it safely to the road where we confirmed they were OK to return to their car parked nearby.”

NEWSAR is a volunteer Search and Rescue (Mountain Rescue) Organisation which is on call 24 hours a day 365 days a year.

Their primary operating area is in North East Wales mainly covering the counties of Flintshire, Denbighshire, Wrexham and parts of Conwy and Powys.

The team also regularly assists Mountain Rescue teams elsewhere in North Wales as well as Lowland Search and Rescue teams in Cheshire and Shropshire.

NEWSAR volunteers also assist Police in searching for vulnerable people who are missing from home or those in need of rescue.

All team members are volunteers and we do not receive any payment for providing this service to the Police.

It costs approximately £25,000 a year to run the Team – this covers fuel and repairs for vehicles, protective equipment for team members, training courses and team equipment such as ropes, stretchers etc.

As NEWSAR is a Registered Charity the vast majority of this money is raised through grants, individual donations, legacies, street collections and collection tins.

Feature Image: Facebook.com/northeastwalessearchandrescue