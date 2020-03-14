News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Missing mum and son could be in Deeside area say police

Published: Saturday, Mar 14th, 2020
North Wales Police have launched an appeal for help tracing a missing 31 year old woman and her son.

Police say Lisa Wylie could be in the Deeside or Chester area.

They are also “concerned for the welfare” of her eight year old son.

If you know the whereabouts of Lisa and her son or have seen them information can be passed to North Wales Police direct via the web live chat http://www.north-wales.police.uk/contact/chat-support.aspx or by phoning 101 quoting reference number itrace 33641.

