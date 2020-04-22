Minister warns businesses avoiding 2 metre regulations: You will not get Welsh Government support

The Welsh Government has issued a firm reminder to those employers not reasonably protecting their staff during the pandemic, that government support will not be forthcoming if they flout the regulations.

Guidance on employee safety was firmed up into law in Wales in early April after multiple reports of employers not doing the right thing by their staff.

All businesses now have to take all reasonable measures to ensure the 2m rule is maintained between people on their premises whenever work is being carried out.

Today Minister for Economy, Transport & North Wales Ken Skates was asked about the rule, and concerns that it is not actually happening in some businesses. Mr Skates was asked what the Welsh Government is doing to ensure that is being enforced across all businesses that are still operating.

The Minister replied, “I was very clear when I announced the support packages for businesses that we would be ensuring that those businesses that applied for support comply with the regulations that were detailed by Welsh Government.

“Any reports that we receive will be checked, and any business that is found not to be adhering to those regulations will not get our support.

“We are working with business groups, business organisations, employer organisations, we are working with trade unions to ensure that we’re able to identify where irresponsible behavior is being demonstrated, and to ensure that it stopped.

“I have to say, as I said previously, the vast majority, the overwhelming majority of businesses in Wales are acting responsibly in this regard and I’d like to thank them for doing so.”