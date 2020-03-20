Minister tells landlords: “Do the right thing and act in a way that is responsible and fair” to renters

Minister for Economy & Infrastructure Ken Skates has said landlords have a ‘moral responsibility’ to offer rent holidays to tenants if they are getting capital repayment holidays.

The full video is below from his short press conference.

Ken Skates said, “I spoke with mortgage companies yesterday and I’d like to say this about people who will be landlords who will be receiving capital repayment holidays, we would expect them to do the right thing and to work with their tenants in terms of being able to offer holidays to those tenants as well.

“Tenants are going to be amongst the people who are most hardest hit during this period and so landlords have a moral obligation in my view to assist them especially if they are benefiting from repayment holidays.”

Skates was asked if that was legally enforceable, and indicated as yet it is not, but ‘there could be emergency legislation to enforce’ at some point.

He added, “It is my hope that mortgage companies who are saying to their landlords that they should do the right thing, and through our message today, I would hope that landlords will act in a way that is responsible and fair.”