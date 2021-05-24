Man with links to North Wales and Cheshire wanted in connection with sex assault in Skelmersdale

Police have appealed to the public for help locating a man from Liverpool who has links to North Wales and Cheshire following an alleged sex assault in Skelmersdale in February.

Lancashire Police issued an appeal on social media, a force spokesperson said: “Have you seen wanted man John Hartless? We want to speak to him in connection with a sexual assault investigation.”

“Hartless, 73, of Waresley Crescent, Liverpool, is wanted by police after a woman reported being sexually assaulted at an address in Skelmersdale in February.”

“Hartless is described as white, 6ft tall, of heavy build with grey hair. He has limited mobility.”

“He has links to the Dorset, Sussex, Hampshire, Merseyside, North Wales and Cheshire areas.”

Det Con Michael Feeley, of Ormskirk Police, said: “Hartless is wanted in connection with a serious offence and we would appeal to anyone with information about his whereabouts to come forward.

“I would also urge Hartless, if he sees this appeal, to come forward and speak to police immediately.”

Anyone with information can call 101 or email 6976@lancashire.police.uk quoting log 0287 of February 17.

