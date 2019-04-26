News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Man sustains ‘life threatening’ injuries after collision near Mecca Bingo in Chester

Published: Friday, Apr 26th, 2019
Police are appealing for witnesses to come forward after a pedestrian was left with life threatening injuries following a collision in Chester.

The incident took place at around 9.45pm on Thursday 25 April a white Ford car collided with a man at the pedestrian crossing on St Oswalds Way, near to Mecca Bingo.

The pedestrian, a 42-year-old man from Chester, was initially taken to Aintree Hospital. 

He has since been transferred to the Walton Centre where his condition is described as life threatening.

The driver of the car, a 29-year-old man from Chester, was uninjured.

Enquiries in relation to the incident are ongoing and no arrests have been made.

Officers want to hear from anyone who witnessed the collision or has any information or dashcam footage which may aid the investigation. 

Anyone with information in relation to the incident should call Cheshire Constabulary on 101, quoting IML384583, give the details via https://cheshire.police.uk/contact/general-enquiries or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111. 

To submit dashcam footage go online at www.cheshire.police.uk/advice-and-support/roads-and-vehicle-safety/submit-dashcam-footage.

