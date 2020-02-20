News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Man set to appear before Magistrates after being found with a knife at Flint Retail Park

Published: Thursday, Feb 20th, 2020
A 19 year old man will appear before Magistrates next after its alleged he was found to be carrying a knife.

Police said have said Cameron Price, from Oakenholt is due to appear before magistrates on February 23.

Price is charged with being in possession of a knife in a public place after being searched by police at Flint Retail Park yesterday afternoon – Wednesday, February 19.

