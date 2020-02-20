Man set to appear before Magistrates after being found with a knife at Flint Retail Park

A 19 year old man will appear before Magistrates next after its alleged he was found to be carrying a knife.
Police said have said Cameron Price, from Oakenholt is due to appear before magistrates on February 23.
Price is charged with being in possession of a knife in a public place after being searched by police at Flint Retail Park yesterday afternoon – Wednesday, February 19.
Cameron Price, 19, from Oakenholt is due to appear before magistrates on February 23 charged with being in possession of a knife in a public place after being searched by an officer at Flint Retail Park yesterday afternoon. pic.twitter.com/vKAIreBWU5
— HGC Gogledd Sir Fflint / NWP North Flintshire (@NWPNorthFlint) February 20, 2020