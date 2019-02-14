Man left with serious injuries after fail-to-stop collision in Buckley

A man was left with serious injuries following a fail-to-stop collision in Buckley on Sunday morning.

At approximately 10:4am North Wales Police received reports of a road traffic collision on Liverpool Road involving a white Ford Transit and a red BMW 1 Series.

The driver of the Ford Transit van sustained serious back injuries and was later treated at hospital.

After the collision, the driver of the BMW fled the scene and police are now conducting several enquiries to establish the full circumstances of the incident.

PC Owain Lewis of the Roads Policing Unit said: “We are following lines of enquiry and I would like to encourage anyone who may have witnessed the collision or who may have been travelling along Liverpool Road around the time of the incident to get in touch to assist in piecing together the sequence of events.”

Anyone with information is asked to call North Wales Police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 quoting reference number 19100041258. Alternatively contact them via the web live chat.