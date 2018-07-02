Man given 7 days to repay £30k or face an extended stay in prison

A Prestatyn man has been given 7 days to repay £29,498.96 following a confiscation hearing.

Steven Craig Budgen, 36, originally from Stockport, is currently serving a 42-month prison sentence having been convicted at Mold Crown Court in August 2017 of being concerned in supplying Cocaine, a Class A controlled drug.

Following his sentence, on August 29 last year – the Court instructed that the matter should proceed to Confiscation under the Proceeds of Crime Act 2002.

During a hearing at Mold Crown Court on Friday, the Court granted a Confiscation Order for £29,498.96 and ordered that Mr Budgen repay this order within 7 days.

If he does not pay he will face a further prison term.

Lisa Jolly of the Financial Investigation Unit stated: “North Wales Police are sending out the message that those involved in drugs trafficking offences will have their assets taken from them when they are caught and convicted.”

She added: “We want the assistance of the public to bring these people to justice. Any information will be taken seriously and appropriate action will be taken.”

Anyone who may have information relating to drugs offences is urged to call North Wales Police on 101. Alternatively, call Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.