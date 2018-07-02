independent news and information website for the towns and villages which lie alongside the River Dee in north Wales, from Connah's Quay to the border with Chester.

Man given 7 days to repay £30k or face an extended stay in prison

Published: Monday, Jul 2nd, 2018
Share:

A Prestatyn man has been given 7 days to repay £29,498.96 following a confiscation hearing.

Steven Craig Budgen, 36, originally from Stockport, is currently serving a 42-month prison sentence having been convicted at Mold Crown Court in August 2017 of being concerned in supplying Cocaine, a Class A controlled drug.

Following his sentence, on August 29 last year – the Court instructed that the matter should proceed to Confiscation under the Proceeds of Crime Act 2002.

During a hearing at Mold Crown Court on Friday, the Court granted a Confiscation Order for £29,498.96 and ordered that Mr Budgen repay this order within 7 days.

If he does not pay he will face a further prison term.

Lisa Jolly  of the Financial Investigation Unit stated: “North Wales Police are sending out the message that those involved in drugs trafficking offences will have their assets taken from them when they are caught and convicted.”

She added: “We want the assistance of the public to bring these people to justice.  Any information will be taken seriously and appropriate action will be taken.”

Anyone who may have information relating to drugs offences is urged to call North Wales Police on 101. Alternatively, call Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.

LATEST NEWS:

Up to 1260 tonnes of Dee Estuary cockles ready for harvesting by licensed cocklers

Roadworks in and around Flintshire – some of which may impact your journey this week

Economy Secretary to hold Brexit trade talks with Airbus and other North Wales Businesses today

Heavy traffic on A55 after earlier collision

It’s Connah’s Quay Annual Festival today and it’ll be hot… very hot

Some of the best images shared with us of the Red Arrows visit to Hawarden this weekend

Officials say there’s an extreme risk of fire on the Clwydian Range due to heatwave

Report critical over how Flintshire council delivers disabled residents home improvements

Thyssenkrupp has finally backed a merger with Tata Steel

© Deeside.com Est. 2014
icnn