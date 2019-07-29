Man from Ellesmere Port jailed after admitting Chester burglaries

A burglar has been sentenced to four years in prison after pleading guilty to a series of offences.

Jake Fagan, 23, from Exeter Road, Ellesmere Port appeared at Liverpool Crown Court to be sentenced after admitting to two counts of burglary and three counts of taking a vehicle without consent. He also pleaded guilty to driving without insurance, driving without due care and attention and having no insurance. He was disqualified from driving for an extra 24 months for these offences.

Between 28 May 2019 and 31 May Fagan targeted two houses in Chester each time taking vehicles from the drive.

On the evening of 31 May officers attempted to stop the car he was in. He reversed the vehicle into another car and drove off at speed. He then dumped the car and fled the scene.

A search was made by police but they couldn’t locate him. They later tracked him down and arrested him in Manchester on 20 June.

DC Kelly Birch from Chester CID said: “Fagan had no regard for the victims and the effect his actions had on their lives.

“Burglary is an invasive crime that has long lasting effects to the victims. In this case we managed to trace and recover the three vehicles stolen, but this doesn’t always change the emotional and psychological effect of being a victim of burglary. We can only hope his time in prison will help him to understand the impact his actions can have on his victims.”